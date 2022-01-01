Brooklyn bakeries you'll love

Must-try bakeries in Brooklyn

Oggies image

 

Oggies

445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn

Takeout
Popular items
Steak 'n Shrooms$10.00
seasoned steak, stout & lager style beer, gravy-simmered cremini mushrooms, potatoes, onions, rutabaga, black pepper
Tart Cherry$3.50
dried tart cherries, almond paste, fresh lemon juice
Pulled Pork Pasty$10.00
kansas city style pulled pork, pickled onions, aged white cheddar, monterey jack
More about Oggies
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn image

 

Russ & Daughters Brooklyn

141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pickled Herring$15.00
Fresh from our pickling barrels, Russ & Daughters herring is the gold standard when it comes to this cherished food. If you’re used to the prepackaged kind in a can or jar, with one bite of fresh Russ & Daughters herring, you’ll never settle again. Over our 103 year history, the Russ family has perfected its recipe; not too sweet and not too tart, with the right combination of pickled spices and timing for perfect texture. An order is 3 filets. Each filet is sliced into approximately 6-7 pieces.
Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon
Mild and succulent, this is classic nova at its best. The pure, fresh North Atlantic taste and satiny texture will be savored by any palate.
Matzo Ball$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
More about Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
Edith's Sandwich Counter image

 

Edith's Sandwich Counter

495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Schnitzel - Chicken$14.00
Our thinly pounded, breaded and seasoned chicken thigh fried to perfection. Topped with homemade Israeli salad, finely shredded cabbage, confit garlic aioli, and a lemon wedge in our homemade sourdough pita.
NY Classic$14.75
Sourdough hand-twisted bagel flavor of your choice topped with premium cream cheese, local hand-sliced heirloom tomatoes, house-smoked salmon, Boston bibb lettuce, and pickled shallots.
Sephardi Breakfast Wrap$12.00
Dairy-Free Malawach stuffed with Alheira chicken sausage, cheesy scrambled eggs, pickled Fresno peppers, herbs, harissa mayo. May be made vegetarian by substituting the chickpea panisse in place of the Alheira (patty).
More about Edith's Sandwich Counter
Ebb & Flow Bakery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ebb & Flow Bakery

159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on kaiser roll.
Bistro Spinach & Feta$6.50
savory puff pastry filled with spinach & feta cheese.
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
buttery, flaky croissant filled with chocolate, baked fresh everyday.
More about Ebb & Flow Bakery
Saraghina Pizzeria image

 

Saraghina Pizzeria

435 Halsey St, Brooklyn

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni alla Bolognese$23.00
Beef Bolognese, Guanciale, White Wine & Parmigiano
Salsiccia$20.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fennel Pork Sausage & Olives
Margherita$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Basil
More about Saraghina Pizzeria
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato and swiss cheese on 7-grain with mustard vinaigrette.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7-grain. Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Cobb Salad$14.95
Chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, roquefort blue cheese, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, red onions.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Maman Greenpoint image

 

Maman Greenpoint

80 Kent Street, Brooklyn

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Wilde Salad$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
Nutella Beignet$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
More about Maman Greenpoint
Milk Bar image

 

Milk Bar

382 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn

Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg image

PASTRY

Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg

263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Pilar Cuban Cafe & Bakery

397 Greene ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mango rum tart$5.00
Avocado Tostada$6.00
Empanadas$4.50
More about Pilar Cuban Cafe & Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Fan Fan Donuts

448A Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Takeout
More about Fan Fan Donuts

