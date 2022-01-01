Brooklyn bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Brooklyn
More about Oggies
Oggies
445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Steak 'n Shrooms
|$10.00
seasoned steak, stout & lager style beer, gravy-simmered cremini mushrooms, potatoes, onions, rutabaga, black pepper
|Tart Cherry
|$3.50
dried tart cherries, almond paste, fresh lemon juice
|Pulled Pork Pasty
|$10.00
kansas city style pulled pork, pickled onions, aged white cheddar, monterey jack
More about Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN
|Popular items
|Pickled Herring
|$15.00
Fresh from our pickling barrels, Russ & Daughters herring is the gold standard when it comes to this cherished food. If you’re used to the prepackaged kind in a can or jar, with one bite of fresh Russ & Daughters herring, you’ll never settle again. Over our 103 year history, the Russ family has perfected its recipe; not too sweet and not too tart, with the right combination of pickled spices and timing for perfect texture. An order is 3 filets. Each filet is sliced into approximately 6-7 pieces.
|Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon
Mild and succulent, this is classic nova at its best. The pure, fresh North Atlantic taste and satiny texture will be savored by any palate.
|Matzo Ball
|$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
More about Edith's Sandwich Counter
Edith's Sandwich Counter
495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Schnitzel - Chicken
|$14.00
Our thinly pounded, breaded and seasoned chicken thigh fried to perfection. Topped with homemade Israeli salad, finely shredded cabbage, confit garlic aioli, and a lemon wedge in our homemade sourdough pita.
|NY Classic
|$14.75
Sourdough hand-twisted bagel flavor of your choice topped with premium cream cheese, local hand-sliced heirloom tomatoes, house-smoked salmon, Boston bibb lettuce, and pickled shallots.
|Sephardi Breakfast Wrap
|$12.00
Dairy-Free Malawach stuffed with Alheira chicken sausage, cheesy scrambled eggs, pickled Fresno peppers, herbs, harissa mayo. May be made vegetarian by substituting the chickpea panisse in place of the Alheira (patty).
More about Ebb & Flow Bakery
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ebb & Flow Bakery
159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|BLT
|$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on kaiser roll.
|Bistro Spinach & Feta
|$6.50
savory puff pastry filled with spinach & feta cheese.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
buttery, flaky croissant filled with chocolate, baked fresh everyday.
More about Saraghina Pizzeria
Saraghina Pizzeria
435 Halsey St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Rigatoni alla Bolognese
|$23.00
Beef Bolognese, Guanciale, White Wine & Parmigiano
|Salsiccia
|$20.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fennel Pork Sausage & Olives
|Margherita
|$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Basil
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato and swiss cheese on 7-grain with mustard vinaigrette.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7-grain. Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, roquefort blue cheese, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, red onions.
More about Maman Greenpoint
Maman Greenpoint
80 Kent Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
|Wilde Salad
|$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
|Nutella Beignet
|$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
More about Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg
PASTRY
Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg
263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
More about Pilar Cuban Cafe & Bakery
SANDWICHES
Pilar Cuban Cafe & Bakery
397 Greene ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Mango rum tart
|$5.00
|Avocado Tostada
|$6.00
|Empanadas
|$4.50