Brooklyn bars & lounges you'll love

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE
|$15.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
|CHURRASCO
|$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
|LEMON THYME CHICKEN
|$23.00
Chicken with garlic, lemon & thyme
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
66 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Montauk Wave Chaser IPA can
|$7.00
Must be 21 to purchase.
|Shrimp Nachos
|$19.00
corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema, jalapeno, cilantro, guacamole
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
PIZZA
Bar Camillo
333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Eggplant Parm
|$15.00
Layered eggplant, stewed tomatoes, parmigiano
|Margherita Pinsa
|$13.00
Tomatoes, fresh basil, fior di latte mozzarella (Vegeterian)
|Zucca Bufala Pinsa
|$20.00
Roasted acorn squash, guanciale (pork), fresh sage, fresh buffalo mozzarella
Las Santas
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE CLASICO
|$15.00
Onion, cilantro, serrano, lime juice, smoked salsa roja
|TACOS CARNE ASADA CON QUESO
|$14.00
Skirt steak rubbed, Crispy cheese, sesame seed oro negro salsa, onions, cilantro
|RICE & BEANS
|$5.00
with queso fresco and pico de Gallo
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chilo's
323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|FISH TACO
|$6.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|CHORIZO TACO
|$5.00
Milan brand chorizo, garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|HUITLACOCHE TACO
|$5.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidecar
560 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Sidecar
|$12.00
|Sidecar Salad
|$12.00
|Sidecar Club
|$16.00
NOODLES
Han Dynasty
445 Gold St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Wontons in Chili Oil
|$9.95
Spicy. Steamed pork wontons in chili sauce with black vinegar, topped with scallions.
|Scallion Pancake
|$6.95
Not Spicy. Scallion pancake cut into eight pieces. Served w/ ginger soy sauce.
|Dan Dan Noodle
|$10.95
Spicy. Flour noodle tossed with house-made chili oil, sweet soy sauce, sesame paste, scallions & minced pork.
HAMBURGERS
Walter's
166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Walter's Burger
|$19.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
|Bar Steak
|$29.00
Fries, mixed greens, horseradish cream, and chimichurri.
|Fried Chicken
|$25.00
Three pieces of fried chicken over garlic mashed potatoes, with bacon gravy and spicy honey
San Pedro Inn
320 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Soup
|Rice
|$4.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.00
Our Wicked Lady
153 Morgan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|JuneShine Honey Ginger Lemon Hard Kombucha
|$6.00
This concoction of organic ginger juice, organic honey, and organic lemon was created to satisfy both tastebuds and tummies. If you love classic kombucha, this flavor's for you.
|PINK GIN & SODA
|$8.00
Bright and vibrant in colour, this craft cocktail uses Collective Arts' floral Rhubarb & Hibiscus Gin as its base. Aromatic spices of cinnamon, clove and cardamom balance perfectly with fruity rhubarb. Tart hibiscus and spicy black pepper combine on the palate to complement the nose. Spicy, slightly sweet, and extremely refreshing.
|Zucchini Sticks
|$5.00
small is 4 sticks, large is 8. served with ranch or marinara.
TALEA Beer Co.
87 Richardson Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Sun Up - 4 pk
|$20.00
Hazy IPA, 6.5%
Pineapple push pop, mango smoothie
Hops: Mosaic and Idaho 7; Brewed with milk sugar
Lush + Juicy + Bright
6.5% ABV
|Marine Layer - 4pk
|$20.00
Hazy West Coast IPA, 7.2%
Pine, berry bush, grapefruit peel
Hops: Strata, Centennial
|Raspberry Peach Tart Deco - 4 pk
|$22.00
Sour IPA, 7.5%
Guava panna cotta, passionfruit cream,
very berry captain crunch
Brewed with raspberry, peach, milk sugar
PASTA • SALADS
Piccoli Trattoria
522 6th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$17.00
Homemade gnocchi with mozzarella fior di late, fresh tomato sauce and basil
|Mela
|$13.00
Baby Arugula, apples, toasted hazelnuts and Gorgonzola
Mountain Aged (Lombardy)
|Bucatini
|$18.00
Toasted fennel seed bucatini with braised duck ragu and mushroom
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Crispy Spring Rolls
|$9.00
Carrot, Basil, Cabbage, Vermicelli & Plum Sauce Glaze
|Panang Curry
|$15.00
Mild, Coconut Based, Slightly Sweeter Style of Red Curry with Flavors of Lime Leaf, Roasted Peanuts and Lemongrass. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork or Tofu & Lime Leaf
|Tom-Kha
|$8.00
Thai Hot & Sour-Style Soup with Coconut Milk, Lemongrass, Galangal, Lime Juice, Mushroom, Onion & Scallion. Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Tofu
FancyFree
71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Burger
|$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Sauteed Spinach, Coleslaw, House Tartar, Malt Vinegar
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bklyn Prime
4315 Farragut rd, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Prime Wings
|$12.00
|Sorrel
|$4.00
|Shrimp Taco
|$13.00
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Buffalo or BBQ
|Abilene Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
Victor
285 Nevins St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Roasted Oysters
|$16.00
merguez sausage, breadcrumb, lemon
|Green Salad
|$14.00
salted cucumber, tirokafteri,
pickled shallot,olive oil bread crumbs
|Charred Octopus
|$16.00
olive, fennel, lettuces, pistou
FINBACK Studio x Halftone x Dumpling Up x Invisible Force
545 President Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Citra Drip
|$21.00
9% DIPA dry hopped with Citra, & Citra Cryo
4PK
|Brainalyzer
|$20.00
8% DIPA dry hopped with Citra & Mosaic
4PK
CHICKEN
Imani
271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Vegan Delight
|$18.00
Curry Vegetables, Chickpeas, Okra and Jasmine Rice
|Ackee & Salt Fish Spring Roll
|$15.00
Callaloo, ackee, scotch bonnett sauce
|Island Burger
|$20.00
Caramelized Onions, Pineapple, Cheese, Lettuce, Cassava Fries and Jerk Mayo.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Crudo
412 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Seafood Tower
Small- 12 Market Oysters, Blue Crab claws, Poached Octopus and Shrimp ceviche.
Large is double the portion size of the small.
|Galisian Almond Cake
Galisian almond cake , Serrano jam fig compote
This item will be ready for pickup and delivery starting 12/23
|Brussel Sprouts
|$10.65
Burnt Chile oil, manchego cheese (contains sesame) Suitable for 1 person.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basquiat's Bottle
1198 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|1 Liter Bottle Punch
|$40.00
1 Liter Bottle - 32oz (Serves 15) Dark Rum, Mango, Guava, Lime and Soda, Spice. Must be 21 to purchase.
|Jerk Chicken Rice Bowl & House Cocktail
|$23.00
Basmati Rice, Black Beans, Peppers & Onions, House Sriracha Aioli. Add a house cocktail to complete your order.
|1 Liter Bottle Margarita
|$40.00
1 Liter Bottle - 32oz (Serves 15) 100% agave tequila, house-made sour, triple sec. Must be 21 to purchase.
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Organic Miso Soup
|$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
|Pork Gyoza
|$9.00
Ginger-Soy Vinegar Dip
|Organic Miso Soup
|$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$9.00
paprika, rosemary, thyme & garlic seasoned florets,
lightly tossed thai chili sauce
|'Tater Tot-chos
|$10.00
crispy potato 'tater tots, biercheese, avocado mousse, cilantro, pickled red onion, pickled peppers, chili powder, cilantro
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$27.00
warm poached lobster, tarragon & chive infused butter, lemon zest,
toasted split top roll, side of cape cod kettle chips & house coleslaw & mcclures spicy pickle
Loreto
280 Ashland Place, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fettuccine al Ragu
|$28.00
BEEF RAGU, PECORINO ROMANO, BASIL
|Agnolotti al Formaggio
|$25.00
BUTTERNUT SQUASH, SAGE, BUTTER SAUCE, ROASTED HAZELNUTS
|Orecchiette Broccoli di Rabe
|$24.00
SWEET SAUSAGE, GREEN PUREE, STRACCIATELLA
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Two Saints
753 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Frozen Margarita
|$10.00
Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime
|Old Fashioned
|$11.00
Rye Whiskey, Sugar, Bitters
|Fire on Nostrand
|$11.00
Dark Rum, Spicy Honey, Lime, Orange Bitters
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sunday in Brooklyn
348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Shredded Cabbage, B&B Pickles, Kewpie Mayo, “Big Marties” Sesame Bun
|Green Salad
|$16.00
Fancy Ranch, Fresh Herbs, Toasted Almonds, Pine Nuts
|Sunday Pancakes - Double
|$19.00
A Double Stack of our Sunday Pancakes with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter
FRENCH FRIES
Ainslie
76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Diavola Pizza
|$16.00
Spicy Salami, San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives & Oregano
|Orecchiette
|$19.00
House Made Sweet Pork Fennel Sausage, Broccoli Rabe & Pesto
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil
Black Forest Brooklyn
733 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Wurstplatte
|$35.00
The works: choice of 4 grilled German sausages and choice of 4 sides
|Sausage Basket
|$14.00
Choice of German grilled sausage, warm kaiser bun, shoe string fries & sauerkraut
|Black Forest Burger
|$16.00
The Black Forest meets Brooklyn: beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, Emmentaler cheese with special sauce on brioche bun & shoestring fries.
PIZZA
DELLAROCCO'S
214 Hicks St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts Salad
|$13.00
Feta Cheese, Walnuts, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice.
|Rughetta Salad
|$10.00
Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano Lemon Vinaigrette dressing.
|Margherita
|$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, EVOO.
130 Grand Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Tomato Pie
|$22.00
Upside down tomato pie. Mozz and two cheese on the bottom. Hand crushed tomato sauce, oregano, chili flake, parm.
Add fresh mozz, anchovies, or fresh arugula as you like!
|El Jordi
|$27.00
Spicy Pork Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Mozz, Tomato sauce, Dani's Hot Honey™️ No Ketchup.
|The Big Sam
|$28.00
Housemade Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Sopressata, Fresh Mozz, Two Cheese