Brooklyn bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Brooklyn

La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE$15.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
CHURRASCO$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
LEMON THYME CHICKEN$23.00
Chicken with garlic, lemon & thyme
More about La Puerta Roja
Seamore's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Montauk Wave Chaser IPA can$7.00
Must be 21 to purchase.
Shrimp Nachos$19.00
corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema, jalapeno, cilantro, guacamole
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Seamore's
Bar Camillo image

PIZZA

Bar Camillo

333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggplant Parm$15.00
Layered eggplant, stewed tomatoes, parmigiano
Margherita Pinsa$13.00
Tomatoes, fresh basil, fior di latte mozzarella (Vegeterian)
Zucca Bufala Pinsa$20.00
Roasted acorn squash, guanciale (pork), fresh sage, fresh buffalo mozzarella
More about Bar Camillo
Las Santas image

 

Las Santas

572 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GUACAMOLE CLASICO$15.00
Onion, cilantro, serrano, lime juice, smoked salsa roja
TACOS CARNE ASADA CON QUESO$14.00
Skirt steak rubbed, Crispy cheese, sesame seed oro negro salsa, onions, cilantro
RICE & BEANS$5.00
with queso fresco and pico de Gallo
More about Las Santas
Chilo's image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chilo's

323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FISH TACO$6.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
CHORIZO TACO$5.00
Milan brand chorizo, garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
HUITLACOCHE TACO$5.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Chilo's
Sidecar image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidecar

560 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (979 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sidecar$12.00
Sidecar Salad$12.00
Sidecar Club$16.00
More about Sidecar
Han Dynasty image

NOODLES

Han Dynasty

445 Gold St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (6331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wontons in Chili Oil$9.95
Spicy. Steamed pork wontons in chili sauce with black vinegar, topped with scallions.
Scallion Pancake$6.95
Not Spicy. Scallion pancake cut into eight pieces. Served w/ ginger soy sauce.
Dan Dan Noodle$10.95
Spicy. Flour noodle tossed with house-made chili oil, sweet soy sauce, sesame paste, scallions & minced pork.
More about Han Dynasty
Walter's image

HAMBURGERS

Walter's

166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Walter's Burger$19.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
Bar Steak$29.00
Fries, mixed greens, horseradish cream, and chimichurri.
Fried Chicken$25.00
Three pieces of fried chicken over garlic mashed potatoes, with bacon gravy and spicy honey
More about Walter's
San Pedro Inn image

 

San Pedro Inn

320 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Soup
Rice$4.00
Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
More about San Pedro Inn
Our Wicked Lady image

 

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
JuneShine Honey Ginger Lemon Hard Kombucha$6.00
This concoction of organic ginger juice, organic honey, and organic lemon was created to satisfy both tastebuds and tummies. If you love classic kombucha, this flavor's for you.
PINK GIN & SODA$8.00
Bright and vibrant in colour, this craft cocktail uses Collective Arts' floral Rhubarb & Hibiscus Gin as its base. Aromatic spices of cinnamon, clove and cardamom balance perfectly with fruity rhubarb. Tart hibiscus and spicy black pepper combine on the palate to complement the nose. Spicy, slightly sweet, and extremely refreshing.
Zucchini Sticks$5.00
small is 4 sticks, large is 8. served with ranch or marinara.
More about Our Wicked Lady
TALEA Beer Co. image

 

TALEA Beer Co.

87 Richardson Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sun Up - 4 pk$20.00
Hazy IPA, 6.5%
Pineapple push pop, mango smoothie
Hops: Mosaic and Idaho 7; Brewed with milk sugar
Lush + Juicy + Bright
6.5% ABV
Marine Layer - 4pk$20.00
Hazy West Coast IPA, 7.2%
Pine, berry bush, grapefruit peel
Hops: Strata, Centennial
Raspberry Peach Tart Deco - 4 pk$22.00
Sour IPA, 7.5%
Guava panna cotta, passionfruit cream,
very berry captain crunch
Brewed with raspberry, peach, milk sugar
More about TALEA Beer Co.
Piccoli Trattoria image

PASTA • SALADS

Piccoli Trattoria

522 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gnocchi Sorrentina$17.00
Homemade gnocchi with mozzarella fior di late, fresh tomato sauce and basil
Mela$13.00
Baby Arugula, apples, toasted hazelnuts and Gorgonzola
Mountain Aged (Lombardy)
Bucatini$18.00
Toasted fennel seed bucatini with braised duck ragu and mushroom
More about Piccoli Trattoria
Nora Thai image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Spring Rolls$9.00
Carrot, Basil, Cabbage, Vermicelli & Plum Sauce Glaze
Panang Curry$15.00
Mild, Coconut Based, Slightly Sweeter Style of Red Curry with Flavors of Lime Leaf, Roasted Peanuts and Lemongrass. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork or Tofu & Lime Leaf
Tom-Kha$8.00
Thai Hot & Sour-Style Soup with Coconut Milk, Lemongrass, Galangal, Lime Juice, Mushroom, Onion & Scallion. Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Tofu
More about Nora Thai
FancyFree image

 

FancyFree

71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Sauteed Spinach, Coleslaw, House Tartar, Malt Vinegar
More about FancyFree
Bklyn Prime image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bklyn Prime

4315 Farragut rd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Prime Wings$12.00
Sorrel$4.00
Shrimp Taco$13.00
More about Bklyn Prime
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$12.00
Buffalo or BBQ
Abilene Cobb$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Classic Burger$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
More about Abilene
Victor image

 

Victor

285 Nevins St., Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (699 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Oysters$16.00
merguez sausage, breadcrumb, lemon
Green Salad$14.00
salted cucumber, tirokafteri,
pickled shallot,olive oil bread crumbs
Charred Octopus$16.00
olive, fennel, lettuces, pistou
More about Victor
FINBACK Studio x Halftone x Dumpling Up x Invisible Force image

 

FINBACK Studio x Halftone x Dumpling Up x Invisible Force

545 President Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
START HERE : SHIPPING REQUIRED
- PLEASE EXPECT DELAYS DUE TO THE HOLIDAYS
- D.C. ORDERS : ALL CUSTOMERS ARE ALLOWED TO PURCHASE UP TO 1 CASE PER MONTHLY PERIOD. IF THE SAME NAME IS ON TWO DIFFERENT ORDERS IN THE SAME MONTH, YOU WILL BE CONTACTED AND REFUNDED ACCORDINGLY
- GENERAL ORDER REGULATION : YOUR ORDER WILL NOT BE PROCESSED IF A SHIPPING OPTION IS NOT PURCHASED.
Citra Drip$21.00
9% DIPA dry hopped with Citra, & Citra Cryo
4PK
Brainalyzer$20.00
8% DIPA dry hopped with Citra & Mosaic
4PK
More about FINBACK Studio x Halftone x Dumpling Up x Invisible Force
Imani image

CHICKEN

Imani

271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2987 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Delight$18.00
Curry Vegetables, Chickpeas, Okra and Jasmine Rice
Ackee & Salt Fish Spring Roll$15.00
Callaloo, ackee, scotch bonnett sauce
Island Burger$20.00
Caramelized Onions, Pineapple, Cheese, Lettuce, Cassava Fries and Jerk Mayo.
More about Imani
Bar Crudo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Crudo

412 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Tower
Small- 12 Market Oysters, Blue Crab claws, Poached Octopus and Shrimp ceviche.
Large is double the portion size of the small.
Galisian Almond Cake
Galisian almond cake , Serrano jam fig compote
This item will be ready for pickup and delivery starting 12/23
Brussel Sprouts$10.65
Burnt Chile oil, manchego cheese (contains sesame) Suitable for 1 person.
More about Bar Crudo
Basquiat's Bottle image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Basquiat's Bottle

1198 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Liter Bottle Punch$40.00
1 Liter Bottle - 32oz (Serves 15) Dark Rum, Mango, Guava, Lime and Soda, Spice. Must be 21 to purchase.
Jerk Chicken Rice Bowl & House Cocktail$23.00
Basmati Rice, Black Beans, Peppers & Onions, House Sriracha Aioli. Add a house cocktail to complete your order.
1 Liter Bottle Margarita$40.00
1 Liter Bottle - 32oz (Serves 15) 100% agave tequila, house-made sour, triple sec. Must be 21 to purchase.
More about Basquiat's Bottle
Amami Bar & Restaurant image

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Organic Miso Soup$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
Pork Gyoza$9.00
Ginger-Soy Vinegar Dip
Organic Miso Soup$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Frying Pan Brooklyn image

 

Frying Pan Brooklyn

51 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Cauliflower$9.00
paprika, rosemary, thyme & garlic seasoned florets,
lightly tossed thai chili sauce
'Tater Tot-chos$10.00
crispy potato 'tater tots, biercheese, avocado mousse, cilantro, pickled red onion, pickled peppers, chili powder, cilantro
Connecticut Lobster Roll$27.00
warm poached lobster, tarragon & chive infused butter, lemon zest,
toasted split top roll, side of cape cod kettle chips & house coleslaw & mcclures spicy pickle
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn
Loreto image

 

Loreto

280 Ashland Place, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fettuccine al Ragu$28.00
BEEF RAGU, PECORINO ROMANO, BASIL
Agnolotti al Formaggio$25.00
BUTTERNUT SQUASH, SAGE, BUTTER SAUCE, ROASTED HAZELNUTS
Orecchiette Broccoli di Rabe$24.00
SWEET SAUSAGE, GREEN PUREE, STRACCIATELLA
More about Loreto
Two Saints image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Two Saints

753 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frozen Margarita$10.00
Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime
Old Fashioned$11.00
Rye Whiskey, Sugar, Bitters
Fire on Nostrand$11.00
Dark Rum, Spicy Honey, Lime, Orange Bitters
More about Two Saints
Sunday in Brooklyn image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunday in Brooklyn

348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (15247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Shredded Cabbage, B&B Pickles, Kewpie Mayo, “Big Marties” Sesame Bun
Green Salad$16.00
Fancy Ranch, Fresh Herbs, Toasted Almonds, Pine Nuts
Sunday Pancakes - Double$19.00
A Double Stack of our Sunday Pancakes with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter
More about Sunday in Brooklyn
Ainslie image

FRENCH FRIES

Ainslie

76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (2925 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Diavola Pizza$16.00
Spicy Salami, San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives & Oregano
Orecchiette$19.00
House Made Sweet Pork Fennel Sausage, Broccoli Rabe & Pesto
Margherita Pizza$15.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil
More about Ainslie
Black Forest Brooklyn image

 

Black Forest Brooklyn

733 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wurstplatte$35.00
The works: choice of 4 grilled German sausages and choice of 4 sides
Sausage Basket$14.00
Choice of German grilled sausage, warm kaiser bun, shoe string fries & sauerkraut
Black Forest Burger$16.00
The Black Forest meets Brooklyn: beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, Emmentaler cheese with special sauce on brioche bun & shoestring fries.
More about Black Forest Brooklyn
DELLAROCCO'S image

PIZZA

DELLAROCCO'S

214 Hicks St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (3209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts Salad$13.00
Feta Cheese, Walnuts, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice.
Rughetta Salad$10.00
Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano Lemon Vinaigrette dressing.
Margherita$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, EVOO.
More about DELLAROCCO'S
Corner Pizza Williamsburg image

 

CLOSED

130 Grand Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tomato Pie$22.00
Upside down tomato pie. Mozz and two cheese on the bottom. Hand crushed tomato sauce, oregano, chili flake, parm.
Add fresh mozz, anchovies, or fresh arugula as you like!
El Jordi$27.00
Spicy Pork Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Mozz, Tomato sauce, Dani's Hot Honey™️ No Ketchup.
The Big Sam$28.00
Housemade Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Sopressata, Fresh Mozz, Two Cheese
More about CLOSED

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Waffles

Croissants

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Calamari

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Clinton Hill

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston