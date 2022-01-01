Brooklyn breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Brooklyn

Allswell image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Allswell

124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rice & Beans$6.00
black miso rice, smokey beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, scallion, cilantro
*Vegetarian
**Gluten Free
-contains dairy
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
Kale Salad$12.00
green kale, cranberries, croutons, beets, pepitas, cotija cheese, chimichurri dressing
*Vegetarian
-contains dairy
La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE$15.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
CHURRASCO$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
LEMON THYME CHICKEN$23.00
Chicken with garlic, lemon & thyme
04 - HITW Williamsburg image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

04 - HITW Williamsburg

292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken, cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries
Wild Mushroom Toast$19.00
whipped feta, pesto, baby kale, lemon, parmesan, chili, poached egg, on sourdough toast
miso roasted squash$15.00
miso roasted acorn squash, herb tahini, toasted pepitas
Las Santas image

 

Las Santas

572 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GUACAMOLE CLASICO$15.00
Onion, cilantro, serrano, lime juice, smoked salsa roja
TACOS CARNE ASADA CON QUESO$14.00
Skirt steak rubbed, Crispy cheese, sesame seed oro negro salsa, onions, cilantro
RICE & BEANS$5.00
with queso fresco and pico de Gallo
Sidecar image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidecar

560 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (979 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sidecar$12.00
Sidecar Salad$12.00
Sidecar Club$16.00
Collective Fare Cafe and Kitchen at The BCCC image

SANDWICHES

Collective Fare Cafe and Kitchen at The BCCC

154 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.00
Chicken & Waffles$13.00
12 Chairs - Brooklyn image

 

12 Chairs - Brooklyn

342 WYTHE AVE., BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Labaneh$7.00
Falafel & Tahini$7.00
Hummus Falafel$16.00
10am Breakfast Bar image

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FARINA BOWL$5.50
Delicious fresh hot Farina, with a choice of toppings on the side.
BALANCED BREAKFAST$10.00
Breakfast Bread, egg-white Omelette, Sliced Avocado, choice of 4 vegetables.
BASIC BREAKFAST$8.00
Breakfast Bread, Omelette, Home Fries, Israeli Salad, with choice of spread on the bread.
Snow Wolf - Williamsburg image

 

Snow Wolf - Williamsburg

420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Arugula, Harissa Mayo
Drip Coffee$3.50
Burrito Egg, Cheese & Bacon$12.00
Belli image

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Arancini$9.00
Brussels sprouts and spicy cheddar Italian rice balls served with horseradish mayo aioli
Kale Caesar$11.00
Baby arugula, heart of palm, avocado, tomatoes and Pecorino cheese.
Pepperoni$11.00
Red peppers, mozzarella and tomato sauce flatbread.
Dinner Party image

 

Dinner Party

86 South Portland Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sparkling water (bottle)$10.00
Day-old madeleines$3.00
Oyster$3.00
Pure Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pure Bistro

88 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
QUESADILLA$9.00
three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla
SPICY JACK$14.00
grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, turkey bacon, jalapenos, avocado, spicy mayo in a tomato wrap
TURKEY BACON OMELETTE$11.00
omelette with turkey bacon, onions, & peppers
Bar Crudo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Crudo

412 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Tower
Small- 12 Market Oysters, Blue Crab claws, Poached Octopus and Shrimp ceviche.
Large is double the portion size of the small.
Galisian Almond Cake
Galisian almond cake , Serrano jam fig compote
This item will be ready for pickup and delivery starting 12/23
Brussel Sprouts$10.65
Burnt Chile oil, manchego cheese (contains sesame) Suitable for 1 person.
Black Forest Brooklyn image

 

Black Forest Brooklyn

181 Smith Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Plain Sausage$6.00
Choice of German grilled sausage
Kale Apple Salad$12.00
Kale, apples and roasted almonds on a citrus vinaigrette.
Build your own Schnitzel$24.00
Freshly breaded to order & served with a choice of two sides
Rosalu Diner/ image

 

Rosalu Diner/

274 Hall St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Drip Coffee$3.50
Irving Farm Coffee Roasters
Classic Burger$12.99
5oz famous Debragga blend, smashed and charred crispy on the flat top with oozy yellow American cheese, caramelized onions, dill pickles on a Martin's potato bun. Add on what you want. Comes w/fries
Classic Egg Sandwich$8.99
Organic egg, American cheese, house made hash brown, Esposito breakfast sausage on an Orwasher's potato bun.
Buttermilk Channel image

 

Buttermilk Channel

524 court street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (4368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
Mushroom Barley Veggie Burger$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles & savoy cabbage slaw on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Market Vegetable Bowl$18.00
Heirloom grains, beet tahini, feta & za'atar.
Kulushkat image

 

Kulushkat

1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Falafel Pita$11.00
Classic falafel, hummus, red cabbage, eggplant, tahini
Chicken Shawarma Plate$17.00
w/ Israeli salad, red cabbage salad, rice, hummus, tahini and pita
Stuffed Grapeleaves (5)$5.00
Gluten-Free. Vegan.
Mayfield image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2277 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$9.00
Wings (8pc)$15.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Brooklyn Farm image

 

Brooklyn Farm

128 Montague Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai (P)$15.00
sautéed rice noodle with tamarind sauce, smoked tofu, scallion, fresh farm egg and peanut
Crispy Chicken with Five Seeds (P)$17.00
crispy chicken wok-tossed with walnut, almond, peanut, pumpkin seeds and cashews in fresh chili paste with fresh local green
Crab Rangoon$9.00
fried crispy wonton filled with cream cheese, scallion, Osaki imitation crab served with sweet chili sauce
Olea image

TAPAS

Olea

171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farro Pasta$19.00
fresh basil pesto, broccoli rabe, leeks, green peas, spinach, pumpkin, asparagus, housemade ricotta, pecorino cheese toasted walnuts and garlic chips
Vegan Parmesan cheese availabe; (House made, Cashew based, Vegan Parmesan) just ask to make it Vegan
SOUP - Yellow Split Pea$9.00
VEGAN-An Olea Classic since the beginning.
Turnips, carrots, green peas, leeks.
Beet Skordalia on the side to add at home!
Greek Chicken Platter$19.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, marinated beans, pita, feta, tzatziki, tomato, cucumber, red onion, red endive and olives.
Sunday in Brooklyn image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunday in Brooklyn

348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (15247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Shredded Cabbage, B&B Pickles, Kewpie Mayo, “Big Marties” Sesame Bun
Green Salad$16.00
Fancy Ranch, Fresh Herbs, Toasted Almonds, Pine Nuts
Sunday Pancakes - Double$19.00
A Double Stack of our Sunday Pancakes with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter
Edie Jo's image

FRENCH FRIES

Edie Jo's

630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on House Made Biscuit$12.00
Buttermilk biscuit topped with hand formed pork and beef sausage patty, topped with fried egg and sharp cheddar cheese with a drizzle of maple syrup. Optional add ons of bacon or a side of fries.
French Toast with Berries$14.00
French toast made with Italian filone and cinnamon, served with maple syrup, fresh seasonal berries, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh tossed breaded with egg white and panko dunk in sweet honey and gochujang glaze, and topped with spicy cabbage slaw, made with red cabbage, red onion, carrot, jalapeños, mayo, vinegar, and cilantro, and served on a martin's roll with shoestring fries. *contains egg, allium, meat, seeds, gluten
CZEN image

 

CZEN

4410 Ave H, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CZEN Rolls$16.00
Cooked sushi rolls with carrots, avocado, cucumber served with wasabi, ginger, and Dim sum Sauce. Your choice of Oxtail • Shrimp • Mixed Vegetables
FIVE-SPICE GLAZED SALMON$26.00
Filet of salmon seared with mixed spices, glazed in an orange thai sauce
Dumplings$14.00
served with wasabi, ginger, and Dim sum Sauce. Your choice of Oxtail • Shrimp • Mixed Vegetables
MATTER image

FRENCH FRIES

MATTER

7604 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Black Bean Burger$14.00
Rainbow Kale Salad$10.00
Bonafini image

PASTA

Bonafini

663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lasagna$21.00
Beef & pork meat ragout, besciamel & parmiggiano
Burger$18.00
8oz Short Ribs & Chuk Steak Patty, Fontina cheese, caramelized onions, salsa rossa, fried potatoes & salad
Pappardelle$20.00
Short ribs & parmiggiano
Two Hands - Williamsburg image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Hands - Williamsburg

262 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1033 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Açaí Bowl$13.00
frozen acai topped with granola, toasted pepitas, coconut, bee pollen & seasonal fruit
Brassicas Bowl$15.50
charred broccolini, brussels sprouts, kale, hummus, soft poached egg, avocado, pickled shallots, buzz chili & seeds [gf]
BLAT$13.50
bacon, arugula, avocado and tomato with spicy aioli and spicy relish on sourdough
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1885 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
-Marinated Kale: Kale, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil, S/P
-Spicy Caesar Dressing: Vegenaise (Vegan Mayonnaise), Chipotle Peppers in Adoba Sauce
Mushroom Squash Carbonara$17.00
*Vegan Butter
*Bacon
*Garlic
*Grape Tomato
*Spaghetti Squash
*Arugula
*Top with Cashew Ricotta and Breadcrumbs
-Cashew Ricotta: Cashews, Filtered Water, Lemon Juice, S/p
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Bottled Water$1.85
Muffins$2.99
Sereneco image

 

Sereneco

113 Franklin Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Whipped Ricotta$11.00
pistachio, orange blossom water, honey, house made focaccia
Short Rib Panini$16.00
focaccia, horseradish mayo, sauteed onion, cheddar
Breakfast Burrito-Brunch$13.00
scrambled eggs, pickled pepper, avocado salsa, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, house-made hot sauce
Santo Parque image

 

Santo Parque

232 North 12th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Moqueca Seafood$26.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew with shrimp, mussels, and salmon. Served with sides of rice, farofa & spicy malagueta sauce.
Hell Yeah! PDQ!$10.00
2 pcs of our pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread), served with sides of
requeijao, guava jam, and sopressata nduja.
Gluten Free.
Ipanema Wings$10.00
Super crunchy organic wings with garlic & parsley
