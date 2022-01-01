Brooklyn breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Brooklyn
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Allswell
124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Rice & Beans
|$6.00
black miso rice, smokey beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, scallion, cilantro
*Vegetarian
**Gluten Free
-contains dairy
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
green kale, cranberries, croutons, beets, pepitas, cotija cheese, chimichurri dressing
*Vegetarian
-contains dairy
SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE
|$15.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
|CHURRASCO
|$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
|LEMON THYME CHICKEN
|$23.00
Chicken with garlic, lemon & thyme
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
04 - HITW Williamsburg
292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken, cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries
|Wild Mushroom Toast
|$19.00
whipped feta, pesto, baby kale, lemon, parmesan, chili, poached egg, on sourdough toast
|miso roasted squash
|$15.00
miso roasted acorn squash, herb tahini, toasted pepitas
Las Santas
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE CLASICO
|$15.00
Onion, cilantro, serrano, lime juice, smoked salsa roja
|TACOS CARNE ASADA CON QUESO
|$14.00
Skirt steak rubbed, Crispy cheese, sesame seed oro negro salsa, onions, cilantro
|RICE & BEANS
|$5.00
with queso fresco and pico de Gallo
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidecar
560 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Sidecar
|$12.00
|Sidecar Salad
|$12.00
|Sidecar Club
|$16.00
SANDWICHES
Collective Fare Cafe and Kitchen at The BCCC
154 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.00
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.00
12 Chairs - Brooklyn
342 WYTHE AVE., BROOKLYN
|Popular items
|Labaneh
|$7.00
|Falafel & Tahini
|$7.00
|Hummus Falafel
|$16.00
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|FARINA BOWL
|$5.50
Delicious fresh hot Farina, with a choice of toppings on the side.
|BALANCED BREAKFAST
|$10.00
Breakfast Bread, egg-white Omelette, Sliced Avocado, choice of 4 vegetables.
|BASIC BREAKFAST
|$8.00
Breakfast Bread, Omelette, Home Fries, Israeli Salad, with choice of spread on the bread.
Snow Wolf - Williamsburg
420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Baked Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Arugula, Harissa Mayo
|Drip Coffee
|$3.50
|Burrito Egg, Cheese & Bacon
|$12.00
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$9.00
Brussels sprouts and spicy cheddar Italian rice balls served with horseradish mayo aioli
|Kale Caesar
|$11.00
Baby arugula, heart of palm, avocado, tomatoes and Pecorino cheese.
|Pepperoni
|$11.00
Red peppers, mozzarella and tomato sauce flatbread.
Dinner Party
86 South Portland Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Sparkling water (bottle)
|$10.00
|Day-old madeleines
|$3.00
|Oyster
|$3.00
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pure Bistro
88 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA
|$9.00
three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla
|SPICY JACK
|$14.00
grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, turkey bacon, jalapenos, avocado, spicy mayo in a tomato wrap
|TURKEY BACON OMELETTE
|$11.00
omelette with turkey bacon, onions, & peppers
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Crudo
412 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Seafood Tower
Small- 12 Market Oysters, Blue Crab claws, Poached Octopus and Shrimp ceviche.
Large is double the portion size of the small.
|Galisian Almond Cake
Galisian almond cake , Serrano jam fig compote
This item will be ready for pickup and delivery starting 12/23
|Brussel Sprouts
|$10.65
Burnt Chile oil, manchego cheese (contains sesame) Suitable for 1 person.
Black Forest Brooklyn
181 Smith Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Plain Sausage
|$6.00
Choice of German grilled sausage
|Kale Apple Salad
|$12.00
Kale, apples and roasted almonds on a citrus vinaigrette.
|Build your own Schnitzel
|$24.00
Freshly breaded to order & served with a choice of two sides
Rosalu Diner/
274 Hall St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$3.50
Irving Farm Coffee Roasters
|Classic Burger
|$12.99
5oz famous Debragga blend, smashed and charred crispy on the flat top with oozy yellow American cheese, caramelized onions, dill pickles on a Martin's potato bun. Add on what you want. Comes w/fries
|Classic Egg Sandwich
|$8.99
Organic egg, American cheese, house made hash brown, Esposito breakfast sausage on an Orwasher's potato bun.
Buttermilk Channel
524 court street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
|Mushroom Barley Veggie Burger
|$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles & savoy cabbage slaw on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
|Market Vegetable Bowl
|$18.00
Heirloom grains, beet tahini, feta & za'atar.
Kulushkat
1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Classic Falafel Pita
|$11.00
Classic falafel, hummus, red cabbage, eggplant, tahini
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$17.00
w/ Israeli salad, red cabbage salad, rice, hummus, tahini and pita
|Stuffed Grapeleaves (5)
|$5.00
Gluten-Free. Vegan.
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mayfield
688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$9.00
|Wings (8pc)
|$15.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Brooklyn Farm
128 Montague Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Pad Thai (P)
|$15.00
sautéed rice noodle with tamarind sauce, smoked tofu, scallion, fresh farm egg and peanut
|Crispy Chicken with Five Seeds (P)
|$17.00
crispy chicken wok-tossed with walnut, almond, peanut, pumpkin seeds and cashews in fresh chili paste with fresh local green
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.00
fried crispy wonton filled with cream cheese, scallion, Osaki imitation crab served with sweet chili sauce
TAPAS
Olea
171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Farro Pasta
|$19.00
fresh basil pesto, broccoli rabe, leeks, green peas, spinach, pumpkin, asparagus, housemade ricotta, pecorino cheese toasted walnuts and garlic chips
Vegan Parmesan cheese availabe; (House made, Cashew based, Vegan Parmesan) just ask to make it Vegan
|SOUP - Yellow Split Pea
|$9.00
VEGAN-An Olea Classic since the beginning.
Turnips, carrots, green peas, leeks.
Beet Skordalia on the side to add at home!
|Greek Chicken Platter
|$19.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, marinated beans, pita, feta, tzatziki, tomato, cucumber, red onion, red endive and olives.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sunday in Brooklyn
348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Shredded Cabbage, B&B Pickles, Kewpie Mayo, “Big Marties” Sesame Bun
|Green Salad
|$16.00
Fancy Ranch, Fresh Herbs, Toasted Almonds, Pine Nuts
|Sunday Pancakes - Double
|$19.00
A Double Stack of our Sunday Pancakes with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter
FRENCH FRIES
Edie Jo's
630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on House Made Biscuit
|$12.00
Buttermilk biscuit topped with hand formed pork and beef sausage patty, topped with fried egg and sharp cheddar cheese with a drizzle of maple syrup. Optional add ons of bacon or a side of fries.
|French Toast with Berries
|$14.00
French toast made with Italian filone and cinnamon, served with maple syrup, fresh seasonal berries, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh tossed breaded with egg white and panko dunk in sweet honey and gochujang glaze, and topped with spicy cabbage slaw, made with red cabbage, red onion, carrot, jalapeños, mayo, vinegar, and cilantro, and served on a martin's roll with shoestring fries. *contains egg, allium, meat, seeds, gluten
CZEN
4410 Ave H, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|CZEN Rolls
|$16.00
Cooked sushi rolls with carrots, avocado, cucumber served with wasabi, ginger, and Dim sum Sauce. Your choice of Oxtail • Shrimp • Mixed Vegetables
|FIVE-SPICE GLAZED SALMON
|$26.00
Filet of salmon seared with mixed spices, glazed in an orange thai sauce
|Dumplings
|$14.00
served with wasabi, ginger, and Dim sum Sauce. Your choice of Oxtail • Shrimp • Mixed Vegetables
FRENCH FRIES
MATTER
7604 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.00
|Rainbow Kale Salad
|$10.00
PASTA
Bonafini
663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|$21.00
Beef & pork meat ragout, besciamel & parmiggiano
|Burger
|$18.00
8oz Short Ribs & Chuk Steak Patty, Fontina cheese, caramelized onions, salsa rossa, fried potatoes & salad
|Pappardelle
|$20.00
Short ribs & parmiggiano
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Two Hands - Williamsburg
262 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Açaí Bowl
|$13.00
frozen acai topped with granola, toasted pepitas, coconut, bee pollen & seasonal fruit
|Brassicas Bowl
|$15.50
charred broccolini, brussels sprouts, kale, hummus, soft poached egg, avocado, pickled shallots, buzz chili & seeds [gf]
|BLAT
|$13.50
bacon, arugula, avocado and tomato with spicy aioli and spicy relish on sourdough
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
-Marinated Kale: Kale, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil, S/P
-Spicy Caesar Dressing: Vegenaise (Vegan Mayonnaise), Chipotle Peppers in Adoba Sauce
|Mushroom Squash Carbonara
|$17.00
*Vegan Butter
*Bacon
*Garlic
*Grape Tomato
*Spaghetti Squash
*Arugula
*Top with Cashew Ricotta and Breadcrumbs
-Cashew Ricotta: Cashews, Filtered Water, Lemon Juice, S/p
Mike's Diner
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.99
|Bottled Water
|$1.85
|Muffins
|$2.99
Sereneco
113 Franklin Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Whipped Ricotta
|$11.00
pistachio, orange blossom water, honey, house made focaccia
|Short Rib Panini
|$16.00
focaccia, horseradish mayo, sauteed onion, cheddar
|Breakfast Burrito-Brunch
|$13.00
scrambled eggs, pickled pepper, avocado salsa, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, house-made hot sauce
Santo Parque
232 North 12th Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Moqueca Seafood
|$26.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew with shrimp, mussels, and salmon. Served with sides of rice, farofa & spicy malagueta sauce.
|Hell Yeah! PDQ!
|$10.00
2 pcs of our pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread), served with sides of
requeijao, guava jam, and sopressata nduja.
Gluten Free.
|Ipanema Wings
|$10.00
Super crunchy organic wings with garlic & parsley
