Brooklyn cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Brooklyn
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
04 - HITW Williamsburg
292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken, cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries
|Wild Mushroom Toast
|$19.00
whipped feta, pesto, baby kale, lemon, parmesan, chili, poached egg, on sourdough toast
|miso roasted squash
|$15.00
miso roasted acorn squash, herb tahini, toasted pepitas
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|HOME MADE FRIES
|$6.00
Fresh made, straight cut, salty fries
|PRIME BEEF FRIES
|$12.00
Fresh made fries topped w. Pulled beef
|SESAME CHICKEN
|$18.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
TALEA Beer Co.
87 Richardson Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Sun Up - 4 pk
|$20.00
Hazy IPA, 6.5%
Pineapple push pop, mango smoothie
Hops: Mosaic and Idaho 7; Brewed with milk sugar
Lush + Juicy + Bright
6.5% ABV
|Marine Layer - 4pk
|$20.00
Hazy West Coast IPA, 7.2%
Pine, berry bush, grapefruit peel
Hops: Strata, Centennial
|Raspberry Peach Tart Deco - 4 pk
|$22.00
Sour IPA, 7.5%
Guava panna cotta, passionfruit cream,
very berry captain crunch
Brewed with raspberry, peach, milk sugar
BABE & AL
2036 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
house brewed coffee
|Matcha Latte
matcha + steamed milk
|Earl Grey Tea Latte
earl grey tea + steamed milk
Vineapple
71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Popular items
|Kale, Apple, & Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Topped with Cranberries & Almonds. Shallot Vinaigrette.
|Vineapple Lunch Combo
|$16.00
Choose two of your favorites to enjoy for lunch! Half of one of our amazing paninis with a cup of soup or our apple and sweet potato salad.
|Chicken & Pesto Panini
|$14.00
Mozzarella, Fall Greens, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic, Nut-Free Pesto.
Snow Wolf - Williamsburg
420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Baked Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Arugula, Harissa Mayo
|Drip Coffee
|$3.50
|Burrito Egg, Cheese & Bacon
|$12.00
DONUTS
Doughnut Plant
245 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Classic Sprinkle
|$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
|Crème Brulee
|$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
|Vanilla Bean
|$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.
CLOSED
130 Grand Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Tomato Pie
|$22.00
Upside down tomato pie. Mozz and two cheese on the bottom. Hand crushed tomato sauce, oregano, chili flake, parm.
Add fresh mozz, anchovies, or fresh arugula as you like!
|El Jordi
|$27.00
Spicy Pork Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Mozz, Tomato sauce, Dani's Hot Honey™️ No Ketchup.
|The Big Sam
|$28.00
Housemade Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Sopressata, Fresh Mozz, Two Cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ebb & Flow Bakery
159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|BLT
|$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on kaiser roll.
|Bistro Spinach & Feta
|$6.50
savory puff pastry filled with spinach & feta cheese.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
buttery, flaky croissant filled with chocolate, baked fresh everyday.
Milk Crate
1278 49th St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|AVOCADO OPEN TOAST
|$12.00
Toasted MultiGrain Sourdough + Dressed Avocado Mash + Purple Onions + Tomato + Feta + Sunny Side On Top
|Milk Crate Breakfast
|$14.00
3 egg omelet + Avocado + Salad + Multigrain Sourdough Bread Buttered & Toasted
|Drip Coffee / Red Eye
|$1.75
Start Your Sad With an Organic Sweet, Clean, Smoky, & Nuanced Coffee Blend.
Comprised of 70% Espiritu Wari, Peru / 20% Jabanto Natural, Ethiopia / 10% Jabanto Washed, Ethiopia
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato and swiss cheese on 7-grain with mustard vinaigrette.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7-grain. Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, roquefort blue cheese, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, red onions.
Brain Food - Court St
111 Court St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Black Bean Bowl
|$9.95
Smoked Paprika Corn, Pickled Serrano Peppers, White Onions, Black beans, Diced Tomatoes, Avocado, tossed in homemade Chimichurri dressing topped with Gluten Free Tortilla chips
|Greek Bowl
|$9.95
Oven Roasted Eggplants, Roasted Red peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Kalamata Olives, & Chickpea Croutons tossed with Acai Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Honey Garlic Bowl
|$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Two Hands - Williamsburg
262 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Açaí Bowl
|$13.00
frozen acai topped with granola, toasted pepitas, coconut, bee pollen & seasonal fruit
|Brassicas Bowl
|$15.50
charred broccolini, brussels sprouts, kale, hummus, soft poached egg, avocado, pickled shallots, buzz chili & seeds [gf]
|BLAT
|$13.50
bacon, arugula, avocado and tomato with spicy aioli and spicy relish on sourdough
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
-Marinated Kale: Kale, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil, S/P
-Spicy Caesar Dressing: Vegenaise (Vegan Mayonnaise), Chipotle Peppers in Adoba Sauce
|Mushroom Squash Carbonara
|$17.00
*Vegan Butter
*Bacon
*Garlic
*Grape Tomato
*Spaghetti Squash
*Arugula
*Top with Cashew Ricotta and Breadcrumbs
-Cashew Ricotta: Cashews, Filtered Water, Lemon Juice, S/p
|Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
GRILL
TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR
557 classon ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Cider
|Seared Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
|Pilsner
Maman Greenpoint
80 Kent Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
|Wilde Salad
|$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
|Nutella Beignet
|$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Pad Thai (GF)
|$13.00
Rice noodles, peanut, beansprout, scallion, red onion and egg
|Massaman Curry (V/GF) Spicy *
|$13.00
Potato, onion and peanut, with coconut milk topped with fried shallot served with jasmine rice.
|Pad Thai Noodle (GF)
|$11.95
Rice noodle, peanut, scallion, red onion, beansprout and egg.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Qathra Cafe
1112 Cortelyou Rd, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.13
|New Ham & Cheese Croissants
|$5.00
|Americano
|$2.99
The Sly Rose
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Meatballs & Toast
|$13.00
All beef meatballs, Grandaisy Bread + Sauce
|Pasta Marinara
|$14.00
Penne Pasta, House-made Marinara with Garlic, Calabrian Chilis, Parmesan & Basil.
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
Grandaisy Ciabatta, Garlic Butter, Herbs, Parmesan
Nili
360 Smith st, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$9.00
Lancaster farm eggs, cheddar, slab bacon
|Short Rib
|$16.00
short rib, miso tahini, pickled red cabbage, parsley
|Cauliflower Shawarma
|$14.00
amba roasted cauliflower, hummus, garlic tahini, cabbage, cucumber pickle
PIZZA • GRILL
Freehold - Brooklyn
45 S 3rd St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$11.00
arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, EVOO, lemon v gf
|Ricotta Pie
|$21.00
Lemon Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic Confit, Basil Oil (v)
|Cheesin'
|$19.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Jersey Fresh Tomato Sauce (v)
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Charlotte Patisserie
596 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Croque Monsieur
|$14.00
Rye bread, (no bread substitution) Gruyere cheese, black forest ham, house made creamy bechamel.
|Morning Sandwich
|$11.00
2 eggs, crispy bacon and cheddar on Kaiser roll
IX Cafe
43 Lincoln RD, brooklyn
|Popular items
|Almond Croissant
|$3.75
|Ix Boneless Chicken & Waffles
|$14.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Ample Hills Creamery
623 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Ice Cream Pint
|$10.00
PASTRY
Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg
263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
Petee's Cafe
505 myrtle ave, brooklyn
|Popular items
|Key Lime Slice
|$7.25
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!
|Hudson Valley Apple Slice
|$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
|NY Sour Cherry Slice
|$6.50
We use Montmorency cherries from upstate New York in our Sour Cherry Pie-- and we don't sugarcoat 'em either. We let their vibrant, tart flavor take center stage. Add a scoop of ice cream to this bright red cherry pie and it will really knock your socks off!
- 2