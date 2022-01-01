Brooklyn cafés you'll love

04 - HITW Williamsburg

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

04 - HITW Williamsburg

292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken, cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries
Wild Mushroom Toast$19.00
whipped feta, pesto, baby kale, lemon, parmesan, chili, poached egg, on sourdough toast
miso roasted squash$15.00
miso roasted acorn squash, herb tahini, toasted pepitas

Prime Time

 

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOME MADE FRIES$6.00
Fresh made, straight cut, salty fries
PRIME BEEF FRIES$12.00
Fresh made fries topped w. Pulled beef
SESAME CHICKEN$18.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.

TALEA Beer Co.

 

TALEA Beer Co.

87 Richardson Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sun Up - 4 pk$20.00
Hazy IPA, 6.5%
Pineapple push pop, mango smoothie
Hops: Mosaic and Idaho 7; Brewed with milk sugar
Lush + Juicy + Bright
6.5% ABV
Marine Layer - 4pk$20.00
Hazy West Coast IPA, 7.2%
Pine, berry bush, grapefruit peel
Hops: Strata, Centennial
Raspberry Peach Tart Deco - 4 pk$22.00
Sour IPA, 7.5%
Guava panna cotta, passionfruit cream,
very berry captain crunch
Brewed with raspberry, peach, milk sugar

BABE & AL

 

BABE & AL

2036 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Drip Coffee
house brewed coffee
Matcha Latte
matcha + steamed milk
Earl Grey Tea Latte
earl grey tea + steamed milk

Vineapple

 

Vineapple

71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kale, Apple, & Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Topped with Cranberries & Almonds. Shallot Vinaigrette.
Vineapple Lunch Combo$16.00
Choose two of your favorites to enjoy for lunch! Half of one of our amazing paninis with a cup of soup or our apple and sweet potato salad.
Chicken & Pesto Panini$14.00
Mozzarella, Fall Greens, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic, Nut-Free Pesto.

Snow Wolf - Williamsburg

 

Snow Wolf - Williamsburg

420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Arugula, Harissa Mayo
Drip Coffee$3.50
Burrito Egg, Cheese & Bacon$12.00

Doughnut Plant image

DONUTS

Doughnut Plant

245 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (838 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Sprinkle$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
Crème Brulee$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
Vanilla Bean$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.

Corner Pizza Williamsburg

 

CLOSED

130 Grand Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tomato Pie$22.00
Upside down tomato pie. Mozz and two cheese on the bottom. Hand crushed tomato sauce, oregano, chili flake, parm.
Add fresh mozz, anchovies, or fresh arugula as you like!
El Jordi$27.00
Spicy Pork Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Mozz, Tomato sauce, Dani's Hot Honey™️ No Ketchup.
The Big Sam$28.00
Housemade Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Sopressata, Fresh Mozz, Two Cheese

Ebb & Flow Bakery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ebb & Flow Bakery

159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on kaiser roll.
Bistro Spinach & Feta$6.50
savory puff pastry filled with spinach & feta cheese.
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
buttery, flaky croissant filled with chocolate, baked fresh everyday.

Milk Crate

 

Milk Crate

1278 49th St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
AVOCADO OPEN TOAST$12.00
Toasted MultiGrain Sourdough + Dressed Avocado Mash + Purple Onions + Tomato + Feta + Sunny Side On Top
Milk Crate Breakfast$14.00
3 egg omelet + Avocado + Salad + Multigrain Sourdough Bread Buttered & Toasted
Drip Coffee / Red Eye$1.75
Start Your Sad With an Organic Sweet, Clean, Smoky, & Nuanced Coffee Blend.
Comprised of 70% Espiritu Wari, Peru / 20% Jabanto Natural, Ethiopia / 10% Jabanto Washed, Ethiopia

Choice Market Brooklyn

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato and swiss cheese on 7-grain with mustard vinaigrette.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7-grain. Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Cobb Salad$14.95
Chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, roquefort blue cheese, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, red onions.

Brain Food - Court St

 

Brain Food - Court St

111 Court St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Black Bean Bowl$9.95
Smoked Paprika Corn, Pickled Serrano Peppers, White Onions, Black beans, Diced Tomatoes, Avocado, tossed in homemade Chimichurri dressing topped with Gluten Free Tortilla chips
Greek Bowl$9.95
Oven Roasted Eggplants, Roasted Red peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Kalamata Olives, & Chickpea Croutons tossed with Acai Balsamic Vinaigrette
Honey Garlic Bowl$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg

Two Hands - Williamsburg image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Hands - Williamsburg

262 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1033 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Açaí Bowl$13.00
frozen acai topped with granola, toasted pepitas, coconut, bee pollen & seasonal fruit
Brassicas Bowl$15.50
charred broccolini, brussels sprouts, kale, hummus, soft poached egg, avocado, pickled shallots, buzz chili & seeds [gf]
BLAT$13.50
bacon, arugula, avocado and tomato with spicy aioli and spicy relish on sourdough

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1885 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
-Marinated Kale: Kale, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil, S/P
-Spicy Caesar Dressing: Vegenaise (Vegan Mayonnaise), Chipotle Peppers in Adoba Sauce
Mushroom Squash Carbonara$17.00
*Vegan Butter
*Bacon
*Garlic
*Grape Tomato
*Spaghetti Squash
*Arugula
*Top with Cashew Ricotta and Breadcrumbs
-Cashew Ricotta: Cashews, Filtered Water, Lemon Juice, S/p
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado

TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR image

GRILL

TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR

557 classon ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cider
Seared Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Pilsner

Maman Greenpoint

 

Maman Greenpoint

80 Kent Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Wilde Salad$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
Nutella Beignet$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.

One More Charm

 

One More Charm

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai (GF)$13.00
Rice noodles, peanut, beansprout, scallion, red onion and egg
Massaman Curry (V/GF) Spicy *$13.00
Potato, onion and peanut, with coconut milk topped with fried shallot served with jasmine rice.
Pad Thai Noodle (GF)$11.95
Rice noodle, peanut, scallion, red onion, beansprout and egg.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.

Qathra Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Qathra Cafe

1112 Cortelyou Rd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$4.13
New Ham & Cheese Croissants$5.00
Americano$2.99

The Sly Rose

 

The Sly Rose

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs & Toast$13.00
All beef meatballs, Grandaisy Bread + Sauce
Pasta Marinara$14.00
Penne Pasta, House-made Marinara with Garlic, Calabrian Chilis, Parmesan & Basil.
Garlic Bread$6.00
Grandaisy Ciabatta, Garlic Butter, Herbs, Parmesan

Nili

 

Nili

360 Smith st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$9.00
Lancaster farm eggs, cheddar, slab bacon
Short Rib$16.00
short rib, miso tahini, pickled red cabbage, parsley
Cauliflower Shawarma$14.00
amba roasted cauliflower, hummus, garlic tahini, cabbage, cucumber pickle

Freehold - Brooklyn image

PIZZA • GRILL

Freehold - Brooklyn

45 S 3rd St, Brooklyn

Avg 3.7 (699 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula Salad$11.00
arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, EVOO, lemon v gf
Ricotta Pie$21.00
Lemon Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic Confit, Basil Oil (v)
Cheesin'$19.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Jersey Fresh Tomato Sauce (v)

Charlotte Patisserie image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Charlotte Patisserie

596 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croque Monsieur$14.00
Rye bread, (no bread substitution) Gruyere cheese, black forest ham, house made creamy bechamel.
Morning Sandwich$11.00
2 eggs, crispy bacon and cheddar on Kaiser roll

IX Cafe

 

IX Cafe

43 Lincoln RD, brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Croissant$3.75
Ix Boneless Chicken & Waffles$14.00

Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

623 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (2228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00

Milk Bar

 

Milk Bar

382 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout

Sofia and Grace Cookie Company

 

Sofia and Grace Cookie Company

163 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay

7th Ave Donuts & Diner

 

7th Ave Donuts & Diner

324 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout

Caffe Valencia Beer Wine & Tapas

 

Caffe Valencia Beer Wine & Tapas

255 Berry St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay

Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg image

PASTRY

Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg

263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In

Petee's Cafe

 

Petee's Cafe

505 myrtle ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Key Lime Slice$7.25
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!
Hudson Valley Apple Slice$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
NY Sour Cherry Slice$6.50
We use Montmorency cherries from upstate New York in our Sour Cherry Pie-- and we don't sugarcoat 'em either. We let their vibrant, tart flavor take center stage. Add a scoop of ice cream to this bright red cherry pie and it will really knock your socks off!
More about Petee's Cafe

