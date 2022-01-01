Brooklyn sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Brooklyn
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN
|Popular items
|Pickled Herring
|$15.00
Fresh from our pickling barrels, Russ & Daughters herring is the gold standard when it comes to this cherished food. If you’re used to the prepackaged kind in a can or jar, with one bite of fresh Russ & Daughters herring, you’ll never settle again. Over our 103 year history, the Russ family has perfected its recipe; not too sweet and not too tart, with the right combination of pickled spices and timing for perfect texture. An order is 3 filets. Each filet is sliced into approximately 6-7 pieces.
|Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon
Mild and succulent, this is classic nova at its best. The pure, fresh North Atlantic taste and satiny texture will be savored by any palate.
|Matzo Ball
|$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
SANDWICHES
Collective Fare Cafe and Kitchen at The BCCC
154 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.00
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.00
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pure Bistro
88 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA
|$9.00
three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla
|SPICY JACK
|$14.00
grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, turkey bacon, jalapenos, avocado, spicy mayo in a tomato wrap
|TURKEY BACON OMELETTE
|$11.00
omelette with turkey bacon, onions, & peppers
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
819 Avenue U, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Hot Dog
|$4.99
Add Grilled Pastrami +$3.00, Sauteed Onions +$0.50, Sauerkraut, or Coleslaw +$1.00
|Burger
|$11.99
6oz Patty (Can be made Regular or Spicy)
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ebb & Flow Bakery
159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|BLT
|$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on kaiser roll.
|Bistro Spinach & Feta
|$6.50
savory puff pastry filled with spinach & feta cheese.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
buttery, flaky croissant filled with chocolate, baked fresh everyday.
Sammy's Halal Williamsburg
204 Bedford AVE, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Gyro
|$5.00
Our speciality grilled chicken with lettuce, red cabbage, grilled onions, cilantro, and sauce on a toasted pita bread.
|Bottled Poland Spring Water
|$1.00
Bottle (16.9oz)
|Coke Can
|$1.00
12 oz can
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upside
4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|UPSIDE FRIES - Hand Cut!
|$7.95
Hand-Cut Potato Fries, Salted and Served With Ketchup or Roasted Garlic Mayo
|HEARTY CHICKEN SOUP
Homemade fresh chicken soup with diced vegetables.
|PASTRAMI MALAWACH
|$22.00
Hummus, Sizzling Chopped Pastrami Mix on A Hot Malawach, Served with Garlic mayo.
Breadberry Local
1689 60th St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Hobo Sandwich
|$9.99
Everything Bagel, Butter, Classic Omelette, Home Fries.
|Butter Sandwich
|$3.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
(coffee not included)
|House Breakfast
|$12.49
Choice of Omelette served with 2 sides, bread, cream cheese and coffee or juice.
Brain Food - Court St
111 Court St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Black Bean Bowl
|$9.95
Smoked Paprika Corn, Pickled Serrano Peppers, White Onions, Black beans, Diced Tomatoes, Avocado, tossed in homemade Chimichurri dressing topped with Gluten Free Tortilla chips
|Greek Bowl
|$9.95
Oven Roasted Eggplants, Roasted Red peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Kalamata Olives, & Chickpea Croutons tossed with Acai Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Honey Garlic Bowl
|$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
TACOS
Tiny's Cantina
229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Burrito Bowl
|$16.00
Pickled onions, pico de gallo, jalepenos, queso, crema, baby arugula, salsa roja, quacamole, rice, beans, grilled chicken breast
|Tiny's Nachos
|$15.00
Pork al pastor, chihuahua cheese, crema, beans, guacamole, jalepenos, pico de gallo
|Camaron Blt
|$16.00
Beer-battered shrimp, chipotle bacon, agave-habanero aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo.
The Original John's Deli
2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Theodore "T-Bag" Bagwell
Meatball Parmigiana
|John's Rice Ball's
Plain, Ham & Mozzarella, Meat & Peas, Pistachio Nut
|Johnny Roastbeef
Roast Beef, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Caramelized Onion, Johnny Roastbeef Gravy
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
Em Vietnamese Bistro
57 Front Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|GOI CUON
|$10.00
Summer Rolls made with shrimp, lettuce, mint, cucumber, chives, vermicelli noodles wrapped in rice paper with peanut sauce (2)
|HU TIEU KHO
|$15.00
Dry version of our signature Hu Tieu with minced pork, shrimp, eggs, chives, scallion, fried garlic and beansprouts. Served with soup on the side
|CHA GIO
|$10.00
Cha Gio Crispy Vietnamese Spring Rolls made with pork, shrimp, carrots, glass noodle, onion, taro & wood-ear mushrooms (4)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Gumbo Bros
224 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fried Okra
|$6.00
|Nanny's Seafood Gumbo
|$7.00
|Gulf Fried Shrimp Basket
|$16.50
The Sly Rose
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Meatballs & Toast
|$13.00
All beef meatballs, Grandaisy Bread + Sauce
|Pasta Marinara
|$14.00
Penne Pasta, House-made Marinara with Garlic, Calabrian Chilis, Parmesan & Basil.
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
Grandaisy Ciabatta, Garlic Butter, Herbs, Parmesan
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Sandwich Shop
658A Grand St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|San Pellegrino
|$3.00
|Route 11 Potato Chips
|$3.75
|El Penzini
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Breadberry Local
3611 14th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Butter Sandwich
|$3.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
(coffee not included)
|Flavored Omelettes
|$6.99
*NEW* - Flavorful two egg omelettes freshly cooked to order.
|Hobo Sandwich
|$9.99
Everything Bagel, Butter, Classic Omelette, Home Fries.
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fontana's of Brooklyn
2359 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|C. CUTLET H. W/ R/P & F/M
|$14.25
|EGGPLANT H. ONLY SAUCE
|$10.95
|SPINACH SALAD
|$10.95
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Charlotte Patisserie
596 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Croque Monsieur
|$14.00
Rye bread, (no bread substitution) Gruyere cheese, black forest ham, house made creamy bechamel.
|Morning Sandwich
|$11.00
2 eggs, crispy bacon and cheddar on Kaiser roll
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sophie's Cuban
27 Smith Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Pernil with a Twist
|$11.49
Roasted Pork, Mayo, Onions, Sophie's Famous Green Sauce, and 3 pieces of yummy Sweet Plantains. Contains Gluten
|Breaded Chicken
|$14.99
Deep fried, breaded to perfection in 100% pure bread crumbs from our own fresh baked cuban bread.
HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY
87 35th Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|BRISKET
|$16.00
1/2 POUND
|PULLED PORK
|$15.00
1/2 POUND
|PASTRAMI BACON
|$8.00
PER SLICE W/Honey Mustard