Brooklyn sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Brooklyn

Russ & Daughters Brooklyn image

 

Russ & Daughters Brooklyn

141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pickled Herring$15.00
Fresh from our pickling barrels, Russ & Daughters herring is the gold standard when it comes to this cherished food. If you’re used to the prepackaged kind in a can or jar, with one bite of fresh Russ & Daughters herring, you’ll never settle again. Over our 103 year history, the Russ family has perfected its recipe; not too sweet and not too tart, with the right combination of pickled spices and timing for perfect texture. An order is 3 filets. Each filet is sliced into approximately 6-7 pieces.
Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon
Mild and succulent, this is classic nova at its best. The pure, fresh North Atlantic taste and satiny texture will be savored by any palate.
Matzo Ball$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
More about Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
Collective Fare Cafe and Kitchen at The BCCC image

SANDWICHES

Collective Fare Cafe and Kitchen at The BCCC

154 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.00
Chicken & Waffles$13.00
More about Collective Fare Cafe and Kitchen at The BCCC
Pure Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pure Bistro

88 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
QUESADILLA$9.00
three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla
SPICY JACK$14.00
grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, turkey bacon, jalapenos, avocado, spicy mayo in a tomato wrap
TURKEY BACON OMELETTE$11.00
omelette with turkey bacon, onions, & peppers
More about Pure Bistro
Holy Schnitzel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Dog$4.99
Add Grilled Pastrami +$3.00, Sauteed Onions +$0.50, Sauerkraut, or Coleslaw +$1.00
Burger$11.99
6oz Patty (Can be made Regular or Spicy)
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
More about Holy Schnitzel
Ebb & Flow Bakery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ebb & Flow Bakery

159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on kaiser roll.
Bistro Spinach & Feta$6.50
savory puff pastry filled with spinach & feta cheese.
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
buttery, flaky croissant filled with chocolate, baked fresh everyday.
More about Ebb & Flow Bakery
Sammy's Halal Williamsburg image

 

Sammy's Halal Williamsburg

204 Bedford AVE, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Gyro$5.00
Our speciality grilled chicken with lettuce, red cabbage, grilled onions, cilantro, and sauce on a toasted pita bread.
Bottled Poland Spring Water$1.00
Bottle (16.9oz)
Coke Can$1.00
12 oz can
More about Sammy's Halal Williamsburg
Upside image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upside

4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (998 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
UPSIDE FRIES - Hand Cut!$7.95
Hand-Cut Potato Fries, Salted and Served With Ketchup or Roasted Garlic Mayo
HEARTY CHICKEN SOUP
Homemade fresh chicken soup with diced vegetables.
PASTRAMI MALAWACH$22.00
Hummus, Sizzling Chopped Pastrami Mix on A Hot Malawach, Served with Garlic mayo.
More about Upside
Breadberry Local image

 

Breadberry Local

1689 60th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hobo Sandwich$9.99
Everything Bagel, Butter, Classic Omelette, Home Fries.
Butter Sandwich$3.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
(coffee not included)
House Breakfast$12.49
Choice of Omelette served with 2 sides, bread, cream cheese and coffee or juice.
More about Breadberry Local
Brain Food - Court St image

 

Brain Food - Court St

111 Court St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Black Bean Bowl$9.95
Smoked Paprika Corn, Pickled Serrano Peppers, White Onions, Black beans, Diced Tomatoes, Avocado, tossed in homemade Chimichurri dressing topped with Gluten Free Tortilla chips
Greek Bowl$9.95
Oven Roasted Eggplants, Roasted Red peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Kalamata Olives, & Chickpea Croutons tossed with Acai Balsamic Vinaigrette
Honey Garlic Bowl$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
More about Brain Food - Court St
Consumer pic

TACOS

Tiny's Cantina

229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito Bowl$16.00
Pickled onions, pico de gallo, jalepenos, queso, crema, baby arugula, salsa roja, quacamole, rice, beans, grilled chicken breast
Tiny's Nachos$15.00
Pork al pastor, chihuahua cheese, crema, beans, guacamole, jalepenos, pico de gallo
Camaron Blt$16.00
Beer-battered shrimp, chipotle bacon, agave-habanero aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo.
More about Tiny's Cantina
The Original John's Deli image

 

The Original John's Deli

2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Theodore "T-Bag" Bagwell
Meatball Parmigiana
John's Rice Ball's
Plain, Ham & Mozzarella, Meat & Peas, Pistachio Nut
Johnny Roastbeef
Roast Beef, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Caramelized Onion, Johnny Roastbeef Gravy
More about The Original John's Deli
Em Vietnamese Bistro image

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Em Vietnamese Bistro

57 Front Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (613 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GOI CUON$10.00
Summer Rolls made with shrimp, lettuce, mint, cucumber, chives, vermicelli noodles wrapped in rice paper with peanut sauce (2)
HU TIEU KHO$15.00
Dry version of our signature Hu Tieu with minced pork, shrimp, eggs, chives, scallion, fried garlic and beansprouts. Served with soup on the side
CHA GIO$10.00
Cha Gio Crispy Vietnamese Spring Rolls made with pork, shrimp, carrots, glass noodle, onion, taro & wood-ear mushrooms (4)
More about Em Vietnamese Bistro
The Gumbo Bros image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Gumbo Bros

224 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (2251 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Okra$6.00
Nanny's Seafood Gumbo$7.00
Gulf Fried Shrimp Basket$16.50
More about The Gumbo Bros
The Sly Rose image

 

The Sly Rose

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs & Toast$13.00
All beef meatballs, Grandaisy Bread + Sauce
Pasta Marinara$14.00
Penne Pasta, House-made Marinara with Garlic, Calabrian Chilis, Parmesan & Basil.
Garlic Bread$6.00
Grandaisy Ciabatta, Garlic Butter, Herbs, Parmesan
More about The Sly Rose
The Sandwich Shop image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Sandwich Shop

658A Grand St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (1962 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
San Pellegrino$3.00
Route 11 Potato Chips$3.75
El Penzini
More about The Sandwich Shop
Breadberry Local image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Breadberry Local

3611 14th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butter Sandwich$3.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
(coffee not included)
Flavored Omelettes$6.99
*NEW* - Flavorful two egg omelettes freshly cooked to order.
Hobo Sandwich$9.99
Everything Bagel, Butter, Classic Omelette, Home Fries.
More about Breadberry Local
Fontana's of Brooklyn image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fontana's of Brooklyn

2359 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
C. CUTLET H. W/ R/P & F/M$14.25
EGGPLANT H. ONLY SAUCE$10.95
SPINACH SALAD$10.95
More about Fontana's of Brooklyn
Charlotte Patisserie image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Charlotte Patisserie

596 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croque Monsieur$14.00
Rye bread, (no bread substitution) Gruyere cheese, black forest ham, house made creamy bechamel.
Morning Sandwich$11.00
2 eggs, crispy bacon and cheddar on Kaiser roll
More about Charlotte Patisserie
Sophie's Cuban image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophie's Cuban

27 Smith Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (665 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pernil with a Twist$11.49
Roasted Pork, Mayo, Onions, Sophie's Famous Green Sauce, and 3 pieces of yummy Sweet Plantains. Contains Gluten
Breaded Chicken$14.99
Deep fried, breaded to perfection in 100% pure bread crumbs from our own fresh baked cuban bread.
More about Sophie's Cuban
Restaurant banner

 

HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY

87 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BRISKET$16.00
1/2 POUND
PULLED PORK$15.00
1/2 POUND
PASTRAMI BACON$8.00
PER SLICE W/Honey Mustard
More about HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY
Restaurant banner

 

Baby Lucs

387 Court Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Baby Lucs

