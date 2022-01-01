Brooklyn dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Brooklyn
Saraghina Bakery
433 Halsey St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.50
|Drip Coffee
|Zucchini Sandwich
|$12.00
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|Popular items
|CLASSICO
|$11.95
Our signature pizza smothered in homemade marinara with a delectable mix of cheeses
|REBOOT
|$8.49
More than a drink, REBOOT is a wake-up call. Espresso, fine milk chocolate, and supreme ice cream join for an upscale delicata.
|FRUIT SHAKES
|$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|Popular items
|CLASSICO
|$11.95
Our signature pizza smothered in homemade marinara with a delectable mix of cheeses
|ICED COFFEE
|$3.99
Our house blend coffee over ice. An Ice Cream House classic.
|REBOOT
|$8.49
More than a drink, REBOOT is a wake-up call. Espresso, fine milk chocolate, and supreme ice cream join for an upscale delicata.
Eugene and Co.
397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Pan roasted and topped with a Tamarind Maple Garlic Glaze.. Topped with Spiced Candied Pecans.
|Fingerling Potatoes
|$6.00
Salt Baked Fingerling Potatoes Cheddar Seasoned. Served with house made BBQ sauce.
|BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Confit Pulled BBQ Chicken on a Brioche Bun with Cabbage Slaw (cilantro Jalapeño and Red Onion), Smoked Paprika Mayo. Served with a side salad..
Ice Cream House - Flatbush
1725 Avenue M,, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|PEANUT BUTTER CHILL-OUT
|$7.99
A rich flavorful blend of peanut butter ice cream, with peanuts, almonds, rice crispies, nougat fudge, ice and milk.
|REBOOT
|$8.49
More than a drink, REBOOT is a wake-up call. Espresso, fine milk chocolate, and supreme ice cream join for an upscale delicata.
|BISCOLOTUS
|$7.99
Vanilla ice cream topped with our rich lotus fudge, a pinch of coffee, ice, and milk.
Windsor Tavern
256 prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Three little lambs
|$15.00
3 lamb sliders served on Pita Bread with Feta, Olives and tomato slices
|Cauliflower Bites
|$10.00
Crispy cauliflower bites tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce
|Grilled Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato and swiss cheese on 7-grain with a touch of Tabasco and mustard vinaigrette
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
SOUPS • SUSHI
Sushi Ta'eem
1307 Ave J, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$5.95
lightly salted
|California Roll
|$5.95
kani, cucumber, and avocado
|Edamame
|$5.95
steamed, lightly salted
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Charlotte Patisserie
596 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Croque Monsieur
|$14.00
Rye bread, (no bread substitution) Gruyere cheese, black forest ham, house made creamy bechamel.
|Morning Sandwich
|$11.00
2 eggs, crispy bacon and cheddar on Kaiser roll
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Ample Hills Creamery
192 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Ice Cream Pint
|$10.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Ample Hills Creamery
305 Nevins St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Ice Cream Pint
|$10.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • TAPAS
Barano
26 Broadway, BROOKLYN
|Popular items
|Linguine
|$24.00
House made linguine with manila clams, garlic, parsley, EVOO, white wine + breadcrumbs
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Ample Hills Creamery
1 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Candy Cup
|$2.00
Just need an extra sugar rush for later? We've got you covered.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Ample Hills Creamery
623 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Ice Cream Pint
|$10.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Ample Hills Creamery
445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Ice Cream Pint
|$10.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Ample Hills Creamery
421 Van Brunt Street, New York
|Popular items
|Ice Cream Pint
|$10.00
Petee's Cafe
505 myrtle ave, brooklyn
|Popular items
|Lavish Chocolate Cream Slice
|$7.25
A rich, old-fashioned chocolate pudding made with bittersweet chocolate and cocoa, topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream and real gold leaf-adorned chocolate flakes.
|NY Sour Cherry Slice
|$6.50
We use Montmorency cherries from upstate New York in our Sour Cherry Pie-- and we don't sugarcoat 'em either. We let their vibrant, tart flavor take center stage. Add a scoop of ice cream to this bright red cherry pie and it will really knock your socks off!
|Hudson Valley Apple Slice
|$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
16 Handles
139 N 7th St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Good Things Come in Small Packages (6 oz.)
|$6.00
|I Like Big Cups and Cannot Lie (13 oz.)
|$11.00
|Build Your Own Cake
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • WAFFLES
Pasticceria Rocco
9402 4th Avenue, Brooklyn
Gregorys Coffee
16 Court Street, New York City
Betty Bakery - Prospect Park West
448 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Parkview Diner
2939 Cropsey Ave, Brooklyn