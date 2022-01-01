Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brooklyn dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Brooklyn

Saraghina Bakery image

 

Saraghina Bakery

433 Halsey St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.50
Drip Coffee
Zucchini Sandwich$12.00
More about Saraghina Bakery
Ice Cream House - Boro Park image

 

Ice Cream House - Boro Park

2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSICO$11.95
Our signature pizza smothered in homemade marinara with a delectable mix of cheeses
REBOOT$8.49
More than a drink, REBOOT is a wake-up call. Espresso, fine milk chocolate, and supreme ice cream join for an upscale delicata.
FRUIT SHAKES$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
More about Ice Cream House - Boro Park
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg image

 

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg

873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CLASSICO$11.95
Our signature pizza smothered in homemade marinara with a delectable mix of cheeses
ICED COFFEE$3.99
Our house blend coffee over ice. An Ice Cream House classic.
REBOOT$8.49
More than a drink, REBOOT is a wake-up call. Espresso, fine milk chocolate, and supreme ice cream join for an upscale delicata.
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Eugene and Co. image

 

Eugene and Co.

397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Pan roasted and topped with a Tamarind Maple Garlic Glaze.. Topped with Spiced Candied Pecans.
Fingerling Potatoes$6.00
Salt Baked Fingerling Potatoes Cheddar Seasoned. Served with house made BBQ sauce.
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Confit Pulled BBQ Chicken on a Brioche Bun with Cabbage Slaw (cilantro Jalapeño and Red Onion), Smoked Paprika Mayo. Served with a side salad..
More about Eugene and Co.
Ice Cream House - Flatbush image

 

Ice Cream House - Flatbush

1725 Avenue M,, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PEANUT BUTTER CHILL-OUT$7.99
A rich flavorful blend of peanut butter ice cream, with peanuts, almonds, rice crispies, nougat fudge, ice and milk.
REBOOT$8.49
More than a drink, REBOOT is a wake-up call. Espresso, fine milk chocolate, and supreme ice cream join for an upscale delicata.
BISCOLOTUS$7.99
Vanilla ice cream topped with our rich lotus fudge, a pinch of coffee, ice, and milk.
More about Ice Cream House - Flatbush
Windsor Tavern image

 

Windsor Tavern

256 prospect Park West, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Popular items
Three little lambs$15.00
3 lamb sliders served on Pita Bread with Feta, Olives and tomato slices
Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Crispy cauliflower bites tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce
Grilled Caesar Salad$12.00
More about Windsor Tavern
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato and swiss cheese on 7-grain with a touch of Tabasco and mustard vinaigrette
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$5.95
lightly salted
California Roll$5.95
kani, cucumber, and avocado
Edamame$5.95
steamed, lightly salted
More about Sushi Ta'eem
Charlotte Patisserie image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Charlotte Patisserie

596 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croque Monsieur$14.00
Rye bread, (no bread substitution) Gruyere cheese, black forest ham, house made creamy bechamel.
Morning Sandwich$11.00
2 eggs, crispy bacon and cheddar on Kaiser roll
More about Charlotte Patisserie
Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

192 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
More about Ample Hills Creamery
Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

305 Nevins St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
More about Ample Hills Creamery
Barano image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • TAPAS

Barano

26 Broadway, BROOKLYN

Avg 4.6 (7139 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Linguine$24.00
House made linguine with manila clams, garlic, parsley, EVOO, white wine + breadcrumbs
More about Barano
Banner pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

1 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Candy Cup$2.00
Just need an extra sugar rush for later? We've got you covered.
More about Ample Hills Creamery
Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

623 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (2228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
More about Ample Hills Creamery
Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
More about Ample Hills Creamery
Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

421 Van Brunt Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
More about Ample Hills Creamery
Restaurant banner

 

Petee's Cafe

505 myrtle ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lavish Chocolate Cream Slice$7.25
A rich, old-fashioned chocolate pudding made with bittersweet chocolate and cocoa, topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream and real gold leaf-adorned chocolate flakes.
NY Sour Cherry Slice$6.50
We use Montmorency cherries from upstate New York in our Sour Cherry Pie-- and we don't sugarcoat 'em either. We let their vibrant, tart flavor take center stage. Add a scoop of ice cream to this bright red cherry pie and it will really knock your socks off!
Hudson Valley Apple Slice$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
More about Petee's Cafe
16 Handles image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

16 Handles

139 N 7th St, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
Popular items
Good Things Come in Small Packages (6 oz.)$6.00
I Like Big Cups and Cannot Lie (13 oz.)$11.00
Build Your Own Cake
More about 16 Handles
Betty Bakery image

 

Betty Bakery

448 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (579 reviews)
More about Betty Bakery
Pasticceria Rocco image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • WAFFLES

Pasticceria Rocco

9402 4th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (282 reviews)
More about Pasticceria Rocco
Gregorys Coffee image

 

Gregorys Coffee

16 Court Street, New York City

No reviews yet
More about Gregorys Coffee
Betty Bakery - Prospect Park West image

 

Betty Bakery - Prospect Park West

448 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (579 reviews)
More about Betty Bakery - Prospect Park West
Parkview Diner image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Parkview Diner

2939 Cropsey Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (2659 reviews)
Delivery
More about Parkview Diner

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Cake

Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Calamari

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston