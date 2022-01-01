Brooklyn Mexican restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Brooklyn

Las Santas image

 

Las Santas

572 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
HOMEMADE CHURROS$11.00
warm Mexican chocolate
ESQUITES$9.00
Corn off the cob, chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, chili powder
NACHOS$15.00
Black beans, salsa roja, cheese, crema, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, tomatoes
More about Las Santas
Domo Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Domo Taco

733 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Empanadas$2.98
Chicken in Japanese curry with potatoes and oaxaca cheese.
Lemongrass Chicken Bowl$8.73
Chicken seasoned with southeast Asian flavors. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, miso slaw, pickled daikons, carrots, Monterey Jack cheese and sesame crema.
Teriyaki Steak Burrito$9.18
Sliced ribeye marinated in soy sauce and mirin. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, miso slaw, pickled daikons, carrots, Monterey Jack cheese and sesame crema on a flour tortilla.
More about Domo Taco
Mesa Azteca Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS

Mesa Azteca Restaurant

91 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$20.00
Chicken and homemade mole sauce. Topped with Onions, Radish, Mexican Cheese and Sesame Seeds. Served with rice and beans.
Cheese Enchiladas$16.75
served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Suizas$18.75
Chicken in adobo sauce. Topped with green sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Mesa Azteca Restaurant
Chilo's Greenwood image

 

Chilo's Greenwood

740 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SMOKED BEEF TORTA$17.00
Served on a white roll with black bean spread, avocado, Queso Oaxaca, pickled onions, and pickled jalapeños. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas.
CHORIZO TACO$6.00
Milan brand chorizo, garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
HUITLACOCHE TACO$6.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Chilo's Greenwood
Fonda Brooklyn image

 

Fonda Brooklyn

434 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada$12.95
Pollo$11.95
Al Pastor$11.95
More about Fonda Brooklyn
Chela image

FRENCH FRIES

Chela

408 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (525 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Suizas Enchiladas (GF)$25.00
Rotisserie chicken, housemade corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, queso
fresco, crema, cheese and avocado. Comes with rice and beans.
Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)
Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde,
housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
Barbacoa Tacos$6.00
Barbacoa beef short ribs taco, onions & cilantro. Served on a 5 inch corn tortilla (gluten free). Dinner size brings 3 tacos and comes with rice & beans.
More about Chela
Coszcal De Allende image

TACOS

Coszcal De Allende

6824 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (543 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
La Classica$11.00
More about Coszcal De Allende
Taqueria El Patron Mexican Grill image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

Taqueria El Patron Mexican Grill

51 Lincoln Rd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tortas- Antojitos$10.00
More about Taqueria El Patron Mexican Grill
Manjares de Mexico image

 

Manjares de Mexico

422 7th Ave, Park slope

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CORN ON THE COB$8.75
More about Manjares de Mexico
Oaxaca Taqueria image

 

Oaxaca Taqueria

75A Hoyt Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Oaxaca Taqueria
Oaxaca Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Oaxaca Taqueria

406 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Oaxaca Taqueria
Oaxaca Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Oaxaca Taqueria

478 Halsey Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (2903 reviews)
Takeout
More about Oaxaca Taqueria
Oaxaca Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Oaxaca Taqueria

130 Grand Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1041 reviews)
Takeout
More about Oaxaca Taqueria
Oaxaca Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Oaxaca Taqueria

250 4th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (889 reviews)
Takeout
More about Oaxaca Taqueria
Oaxaca Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Oaxaca Taqueria

1116 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1794 reviews)
Takeout
More about Oaxaca Taqueria
Santa Fe BK image

 

Santa Fe BK

178 N 8th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Santa Fe BK
Restaurant banner

 

HOMETOWN CATERING

87 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE$10.00
Pork, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Aged Aurecchio Provolone
(EACH)
PULLED PORK (PER LB)$32.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder w/Texas Pete Hot Sauce, Distilled White Vinegar, Pineapple Juice
PARTY WINGS (30 pc)$65.00
Your Choice:
Vietnamese Hot, Traditional BBQ or Korean Sticky
More about HOMETOWN CATERING
Restaurant banner

 

HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY

87 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PULLED PORK$16.00
1/2 POUND
PASTRAMI BACON$10.00
PER SLICE W/Honey Mustard
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$16.00
Toasted Sesame Roll, Spicy Ranch, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Crispy Fried Onions
More about HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY
Restaurant banner

 

Calexico - Union Street

122 Union Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Bowl$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
Chips & Salsa$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
More about Calexico - Union Street
Restaurant banner

 

Taqueria Santa Fe - Brooklyn

210 STANHOPE ST, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Green Sauce 1oz$0.35
3 Tacos$8.75
More about Taqueria Santa Fe - Brooklyn
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Nacho Macho Taco - Park Slope

82 5th ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
ELOTE$5.50
Super Nacho Macho$13.25
More about Nacho Macho Taco - Park Slope
Restaurant banner

 

Nacho Macho Taco - Bushwick

591 knickerbooker ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor$10.95
More about Nacho Macho Taco - Bushwick
Lola Restaurant Corp. image

 

Lola Restaurant Corp.

2101 flatbush ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Lola Restaurant Corp.
Jimbo slims image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Jimbo slims

524 Graham Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
More about Jimbo slims
Bar Bruno image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Bruno

520 Henry Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (541 reviews)
More about Bar Bruno
Dos Toros image

WRAPS • BURRITOS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dos Toros

189 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (453 reviews)
More about Dos Toros
Maya Taqueria image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN • STEAKS • CAKES • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Maya Taqueria

168 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (910 reviews)
More about Maya Taqueria
Catrinas Mexican Grill image

TACOS

Catrinas Mexican Grill

7316 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
More about Catrinas Mexican Grill
Ojala image

 

Ojala

852 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
More about Ojala
El Rinconcito Mix image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

El Rinconcito Mix

774 Saint Johns place, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1364 reviews)
More about El Rinconcito Mix

