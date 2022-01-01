Brooklyn Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Brooklyn
Las Santas
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|HOMEMADE CHURROS
|$11.00
warm Mexican chocolate
|ESQUITES
|$9.00
Corn off the cob, chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, chili powder
|NACHOS
|$15.00
Black beans, salsa roja, cheese, crema, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, tomatoes
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Domo Taco
733 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|5 Empanadas
|$2.98
Chicken in Japanese curry with potatoes and oaxaca cheese.
|Lemongrass Chicken Bowl
|$8.73
Chicken seasoned with southeast Asian flavors. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, miso slaw, pickled daikons, carrots, Monterey Jack cheese and sesame crema.
|Teriyaki Steak Burrito
|$9.18
Sliced ribeye marinated in soy sauce and mirin. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, miso slaw, pickled daikons, carrots, Monterey Jack cheese and sesame crema on a flour tortilla.
HAMBURGERS
Mesa Azteca Restaurant
91 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Mole Enchiladas
|$20.00
Chicken and homemade mole sauce. Topped with Onions, Radish, Mexican Cheese and Sesame Seeds. Served with rice and beans.
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$16.75
served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$18.75
Chicken in adobo sauce. Topped with green sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chilo's Greenwood
740 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|SMOKED BEEF TORTA
|$17.00
Served on a white roll with black bean spread, avocado, Queso Oaxaca, pickled onions, and pickled jalapeños. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas.
|CHORIZO TACO
|$6.00
Milan brand chorizo, garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|HUITLACOCHE TACO
|$6.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
Fonda Brooklyn
434 7th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$12.95
|Pollo
|$11.95
|Al Pastor
|$11.95
FRENCH FRIES
Chela
408 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Suizas Enchiladas (GF)
|$25.00
Rotisserie chicken, housemade corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, queso
fresco, crema, cheese and avocado. Comes with rice and beans.
|Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)
Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde,
housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$6.00
Barbacoa beef short ribs taco, onions & cilantro. Served on a 5 inch corn tortilla (gluten free). Dinner size brings 3 tacos and comes with rice & beans.
TACOS
Coszcal De Allende
6824 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|La Classica
|$11.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL
Taqueria El Patron Mexican Grill
51 Lincoln Rd, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Tortas- Antojitos
|$10.00
Manjares de Mexico
422 7th Ave, Park slope
|Popular items
|CORN ON THE COB
|$8.75
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Oaxaca Taqueria
478 Halsey Street, Brooklyn
Calexico - Union Street
122 Union Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Shrimp Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
Taqueria Santa Fe - Brooklyn
210 STANHOPE ST, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Green Sauce 1oz
|$0.35
|3 Tacos
|$8.75
TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Nacho Macho Taco - Park Slope
82 5th ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|ELOTE
|$5.50
|Super Nacho Macho
|$13.25
Nacho Macho Taco - Bushwick
591 knickerbooker ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Al Pastor
|$10.95
WRAPS • BURRITOS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dos Toros
189 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN • STEAKS • CAKES • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Maya Taqueria
168 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
TACOS
Catrinas Mexican Grill
7316 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
Ojala
852 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
El Rinconcito Mix
774 Saint Johns place, Brooklyn
