Brooklyn pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Brooklyn
Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
265 Union Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Cup & Char Grandma
|$29.50
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
|Margherita LG
|$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.
|Grandma
|$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN
|Popular items
|Bagels
When it comes to New York bagels, Russ & Daughters represents the real thing. We make our bagels in the most traditional way – they’re boiled and then perfectly baked. Layer our smoked salmon on top for “the best bagel and lox in New York” (according to New York Magazine). PLEASE NOTE WE SOMETIMES RUN OUT OF CERTAIN FLAVORS AND WILL SUBSTITUTE AS NECESSARY.
|Bialys
If you never tasted a bialy, this fabulous bread, with eastern European roots, is real competition to the bagel. Toasted with butter or cream cheese, it is simply divine. Baked with onions, the traditional way, by Russ & Daughters.
|Cream Cheese
|$6.00
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
PIZZA
Juliana's
19 Old Fulton Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Large PS No. 4
|$32.00
18 inch - Tomato, mozzarella, arugula and **prosciutto ** (Italian ham)
|Large PS No. 1
|$32.00
18 inch - Mozzarella, Scamorza affumicata, **pancetta ** (Italian bacon),
scallions and Oregon-grown white truffles in olive oil — no tomato
|Medium PS No. 4
|$29.00
16 inch - Tomato, mozzarella, arugula and **prosciutto ** (Italian ham)
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Crew
758 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|The Brooklyn LG
|$20.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
|Cup & Char Grandma
|$28.50
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
|Grandma
|$25.50
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
Best Pizza - Havemeyer
33 havemeyer street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|White Pie
|$28.00
Pecorino Romano, Ricotta, Fresh mozzarella with Caramelized onions & Sesame seeds on the crust.
|Chicken Parm
|$13.00
|Grandma Pie
|$28.50
Soho Square Pizza
437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Our Classic Pizza
Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / San Marzano Plum Tomato / Oregano / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil
|Vodka Pie
Salvatore's Award Winning Vodka Sauce / Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil
|The Original Soho Square
|$21.00
Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Tomato Sauce / Oregano / Fresh Basil / Pecorino Romano
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Cheese Pretzel
|$7.00
|Spicy Fries
|$6.75
|Vegetable Soup
|$5.50
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Areles Potato Bagel
|$3.70
Our famous areles secret home fries (spicy) in a bagel, this sandwich is a staple for 3 generations
|Breakfast Special (straight forward)
|$8.25
BREAKFAST SPECIAL - plain Omelet, Areles potato, Israeli salad and Buttered bagel
|Egg & Potato Bagel
|$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
Piccolo's NYC
8774B Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Pasta A La Vodka
|$12.95
Your Choice of Pasta Served in a Homemade Vodka Sauce Infused with Fresh Basil and Tomato Cream
|California Wrap
|$12.95
Mild Grilled Chicken, Lettuce , Tomato,Avocado & Mozzarella Cheese with Ranch Dressing
|Cowboy Chipotle Burger
|$13.95
Juicy All Beef Burger in Spicy BBQ Sauce with Melted American Cheese, Fried Onions and Crispy Bacon
PIZZA
DELLAROCCO'S
214 Hicks St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, EVOO.
|Porcini
|$20.00
Mozzarella, Porcini Mushroom, Shaved Parmigiano, Parsley, E.V.O.O.
|Arrabbiata
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, hot soppressata, spicy EVOO.
CLOSED
130 Grand Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|El Jordi
|$27.00
Spicy Pork Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Mozz, Tomato sauce, Dani's Hot Honey™️ No Ketchup.
|Small Pizza Special
|$15.00
Small 7" x 9" Tomato Pie and a side Arugula salad.
Add toppings, or a drink!
Available for take-out and delivery only
|Cacio e Pepe
|$24.00
Mozz, Pecorino, Roasted Garlic Ricotta, Black Pepper, Chili Flake
PIZZA • PASTA
Santa Panza
1079 Broadway, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Santa Panza Pizza
|$21.00
smoked scamorza, mozzarella,
fennel sausage, red onion, sage
|Spring Ortolana Pizza
|$22.00
mozzarella, sunchokes, ramps, pesto, parmigiano
|Pizza Special
|$21.00
pancetta, calabrian chili, red onions, tomato sauce, parmigiano
Two Boots Pizza - Williamsburg
558 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Lg- Buckminster
|$27.95
A top-sauce pie featuring our marinara sauce. Spinach, roasted garlic, Parmigiano, provolone, and mozzarella. Vegetarian.
|Lg- Cheese
|$22.00
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
|Lg- Cleopatra
|$28.95
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and mozzarella.
Lilly's Pizza Bar
737 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Shishitos
|$8.00
Blistered Shishito Peppers, Fresh Lime & Sea Salt.
|Blanca
|$25.00
Roasted Hen-of-the-Woods Mushrooms, Smoked Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary & Truffle Oil.
|Hot Salami
|$21.00
Hot Cappacuolo, Fresh Mozzarella, Aged Provolone, Jersey Tomatoes, Hot Honey & Thyme.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
270 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Panzanella
|$19.00
Rustic Tomatoes, Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Croutons
|Basil Fries
|$15.00
Parmesan Cheese
|Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
TRUFFLE ADD ON – $8
Europa pizzeria
6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$10.00
Mesculin greens tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette + topped with sliced mushrooms + cucumbers + cherry tomatoes and olives
|24 Schiacciata
|$26.00
Fresh Mozzarella + Grilled Chicken + Roasted peppers + Baby arugula drizzled with Balsamic reduction
|Shrimp Scampi
|$26.00
jumbo shrimp sauteed in garlic and white wine finished with fresh lemon juice served over linguini
PIZZA
Circa Brewing Co
141 Lawrence St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Shishito Peppers
|$12.00
lime, crema, sea salt
|Classic Hamburger
|$20.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, magic sauce, fries
|Half Dozen Brick Oven Wings
|$14.00
Half dozen of our fan favorite brick oven wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce or have it in our original sweet tea brine! Served with blue cheese.
Crosta Pizzeria
486 6 th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$15.00
Classic with San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil and homemade fior di latte mozzarella.
|Di Parma
|$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced Prosciutto Di Parma, Topped with baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, 24 month aged Parmigiano and EVOO
|Baby Arugula Salad
|$11.00
Baby Arugula, orange, goat cheese, toasted pistachio
PIZZA
Barboncino
781 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar
|$16.00
with grated parmigiano reggiano and wood-fired garlic bread strips
|Sopressata Pizza
|$21.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, garlic, oregano and extra virgin olive oil. Try it with Mike's Hot Honey, it's delicious!
|Margherita Pizza
|$18.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, basil and extra virgin olive oil
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • TAPAS
Barano
26 Broadway, BROOKLYN
|Popular items
|Linguine
|$24.00
House made linguine with manila clams, garlic, parsley, EVOO, white wine + breadcrumbs
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Forcella La Pizza Di Napoli
485 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
PIZZA • SALADS
Focaccia Pizza
1316 Avenue M, Brooklyn
Artichoke Pizza - Bushwick
18 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn
