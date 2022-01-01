Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brooklyn pizza restaurants you'll love

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Brooklyn

Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave. image

 

Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.

265 Union Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cup & Char Grandma$29.50
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
Margherita LG$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.
Grandma$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn image

 

Russ & Daughters Brooklyn

141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagels
When it comes to New York bagels, Russ & Daughters represents the real thing. We make our bagels in the most traditional way – they’re boiled and then perfectly baked. Layer our smoked salmon on top for “the best bagel and lox in New York” (according to New York Magazine). PLEASE NOTE WE SOMETIMES RUN OUT OF CERTAIN FLAVORS AND WILL SUBSTITUTE AS NECESSARY.
Bialys
If you never tasted a bialy, this fabulous bread, with eastern European roots, is real competition to the bagel. Toasted with butter or cream cheese, it is simply divine. Baked with onions, the traditional way, by Russ & Daughters.
Cream Cheese$6.00
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
Juliana's image

PIZZA

Juliana's

19 Old Fulton Street, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large PS No. 4$32.00
18 inch - Tomato, mozzarella, arugula and **prosciutto ** (Italian ham)
Large PS No. 1$32.00
18 inch - Mozzarella, Scamorza affumicata, **pancetta ** (Italian bacon),
scallions and Oregon-grown white truffles in olive oil — no tomato
Medium PS No. 4$29.00
16 inch - Tomato, mozzarella, arugula and **prosciutto ** (Italian ham)
Juliana's
Banner pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Crew

758 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1728 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Brooklyn LG$20.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
Cup & Char Grandma$28.50
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
Grandma$25.50
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
Brooklyn Pizza Crew
Best Pizza - Havemeyer image

 

Best Pizza - Havemeyer

33 havemeyer street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
White Pie$28.00
Pecorino Romano, Ricotta, Fresh mozzarella with Caramelized onions & Sesame seeds on the crust.
Chicken Parm$13.00
Grandma Pie$28.50
Best Pizza - Havemeyer
Soho Square Pizza image

 

Soho Square Pizza

437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Our Classic Pizza
Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / San Marzano Plum Tomato / Oregano / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil
Vodka Pie
Salvatore's Award Winning Vodka Sauce / Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil
The Original Soho Square$21.00
Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Tomato Sauce / Oregano / Fresh Basil / Pecorino Romano
Soho Square Pizza
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Pretzel$7.00
Spicy Fries$6.75
Vegetable Soup$5.50
Mendelsohn's Pizza
Holesome Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Areles Potato Bagel$3.70
Our famous areles secret home fries (spicy) in a bagel, this sandwich is a staple for 3 generations
Breakfast Special (straight forward)$8.25
BREAKFAST SPECIAL - plain Omelet, Areles potato, Israeli salad and Buttered bagel
Egg & Potato Bagel$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
Holesome Bagels
Piccolo's NYC image

 

Piccolo's NYC

8774B Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pasta A La Vodka$12.95
Your Choice of Pasta Served in a Homemade Vodka Sauce Infused with Fresh Basil and Tomato Cream
California Wrap$12.95
Mild Grilled Chicken, Lettuce , Tomato,Avocado & Mozzarella Cheese with Ranch Dressing
Cowboy Chipotle Burger$13.95
Juicy All Beef Burger in Spicy BBQ Sauce with Melted American Cheese, Fried Onions and Crispy Bacon
Piccolo's NYC
DELLAROCCO'S image

PIZZA

DELLAROCCO'S

214 Hicks St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (3209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, EVOO.
Porcini$20.00
Mozzarella, Porcini Mushroom, Shaved Parmigiano, Parsley, E.V.O.O.
Arrabbiata$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, hot soppressata, spicy EVOO.
DELLAROCCO'S
Corner Pizza Williamsburg image

 

CLOSED

130 Grand Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
El Jordi$27.00
Spicy Pork Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Mozz, Tomato sauce, Dani's Hot Honey™️ No Ketchup.
Small Pizza Special$15.00
Small 7" x 9" Tomato Pie and a side Arugula salad.
Add toppings, or a drink!
Available for take-out and delivery only
Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Mozz, Pecorino, Roasted Garlic Ricotta, Black Pepper, Chili Flake
More about CLOSED
Santa Panza image

PIZZA • PASTA

Santa Panza

1079 Broadway, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (998 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Panza Pizza$21.00
smoked scamorza, mozzarella,
fennel sausage, red onion, sage
Spring Ortolana Pizza$22.00
mozzarella, sunchokes, ramps, pesto, parmigiano
Pizza Special$21.00
pancetta, calabrian chili, red onions, tomato sauce, parmigiano
Santa Panza
Two Boots Pizza - Williamsburg image

 

Two Boots Pizza - Williamsburg

558 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lg- Buckminster$27.95
A top-sauce pie featuring our marinara sauce. Spinach, roasted garlic, Parmigiano, provolone, and mozzarella. Vegetarian.
Lg- Cheese$22.00
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Cleopatra$28.95
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and mozzarella.
Two Boots Pizza - Williamsburg
Banner pic

 

Lilly's Pizza Bar

737 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shishitos$8.00
Blistered Shishito Peppers, Fresh Lime & Sea Salt.
Blanca$25.00
Roasted Hen-of-the-Woods Mushrooms, Smoked Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary & Truffle Oil.
Hot Salami$21.00
Hot Cappacuolo, Fresh Mozzarella, Aged Provolone, Jersey Tomatoes, Hot Honey & Thyme.
Lilly's Pizza Bar
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar

270 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (257 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Panzanella$19.00
Rustic Tomatoes, Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Croutons
Basil Fries$15.00
Parmesan Cheese
Mac & Cheese$18.00
TRUFFLE ADD ON – $8
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
Europa pizzeria image

 

Europa pizzeria

6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$10.00
Mesculin greens tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette + topped with sliced mushrooms + cucumbers + cherry tomatoes and olives
24 Schiacciata$26.00
Fresh Mozzarella + Grilled Chicken + Roasted peppers + Baby arugula drizzled with Balsamic reduction
Shrimp Scampi$26.00
jumbo shrimp sauteed in garlic and white wine finished with fresh lemon juice served over linguini
Europa pizzeria
Circa Brewing Co image

PIZZA

Circa Brewing Co

141 Lawrence St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shishito Peppers$12.00
lime, crema, sea salt
Classic Hamburger$20.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, magic sauce, fries
Half Dozen Brick Oven Wings$14.00
Half dozen of our fan favorite brick oven wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce or have it in our original sweet tea brine! Served with blue cheese.
Circa Brewing Co
Crosta Pizzeria image

 

Crosta Pizzeria

486 6 th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$15.00
Classic with San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil and homemade fior di latte mozzarella.
Di Parma$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced Prosciutto Di Parma, Topped with baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, 24 month aged Parmigiano and EVOO
Baby Arugula Salad$11.00
Baby Arugula, orange, goat cheese, toasted pistachio
Crosta Pizzeria
Barboncino image

PIZZA

Barboncino

781 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (5814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kale Caesar$16.00
with grated parmigiano reggiano and wood-fired garlic bread strips
Sopressata Pizza$21.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, garlic, oregano and extra virgin olive oil. Try it with Mike's Hot Honey, it's delicious!
Margherita Pizza$18.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, basil and extra virgin olive oil
Barboncino
Barano image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • TAPAS

Barano

26 Broadway, BROOKLYN

Avg 4.6 (7139 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Linguine$24.00
House made linguine with manila clams, garlic, parsley, EVOO, white wine + breadcrumbs
Barano
Mo's General image

 

Mo's General

620 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mo's General
Union Pizza Works image

PIZZA

Union Pizza Works

423 Troutman Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Union Pizza Works
Hatchets and Hops image

 

Hatchets and Hops

98 N 11th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Hatchets and Hops
Battle Hill Tavern image

PIZZA • GRILL

Battle Hill Tavern

686 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (138 reviews)
Takeout
More about Battle Hill Tavern
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Lucali

575 Henry Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pie$28.00
More about Lucali
Restaurant banner

 

Baby Lucs

387 Court Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Baby Lucs
El Shaddai Eatery image

PIZZA

El Shaddai Eatery

1010 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about El Shaddai Eatery
Forcella La Pizza Di Napoli image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Forcella La Pizza Di Napoli

485 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (896 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Forcella La Pizza Di Napoli
Focaccia Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Focaccia Pizza

1316 Avenue M, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (135 reviews)
More about Focaccia Pizza
Artichoke Pizza - Bushwick image

 

Artichoke Pizza - Bushwick

18 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Artichoke Pizza - Bushwick
18 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn

