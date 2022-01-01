Brooklyn sushi restaurants you'll love
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trad Room
266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn
Crispy Spicy Tuna
$13.00
Fried Sushi Rice topped with Spicy Tuna
Fried Brusselsprout
$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
Yellowtail Roll
$10.00
hamachi yellowtail roll
Glaze
145 N 4th St, Brooklyn
Shishito Peppers
$6.00
quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning
Grass Fed Steak Plate
$12.00
grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Spicy Yaki Wings
$7.00
antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Taiki
134 Nevins Street, Brooklyn
Toro Tartare
$22.00
Crispy rice
Tasty Cabbage
$6.00
Salted kombu, sesame oil
Scallop
$12.00
2 pcs
Wasabi- BK
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
Sake
$4.00
Salmon
Tamago
$3.50
Egg Cake
Sweet Potato
$5.50
Lightly deep fried
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
229 Dekalb, Brooklyn
Rock'n Shrimp Bun
$6.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, lettuce, parsley.
Edamame
$5.00
(VG, GF)
Miso Soup
$5.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion.
SOUPS • SUSHI
Sushi Ta'eem
1307 Ave J, Brooklyn
French Fries
$5.95
lightly salted
California Roll
$5.95
kani, cucumber, and avocado
Edamame
$5.95
steamed, lightly salted
Rule of Thirds
171 Banker St., Brooklyn
Yuzu Hot Honey Salad
$16.00
Yuzu vinaigrette, hot honey, fennel, radish, buckwheat.
Blade Steak Tonkatsu
$39.00
fatty pork shoulder, panko, kasu koji marinade, paul-dog sauce
Karaage
$15.00
Fried chicken, ginger soy, tartar sauce
Nami Nori
236 N 12th St, Brooklyn
vegan set
$28.00
- avocado "toast" - eggplant miso gobo chips - maitake truffle - tofu chimichurri - cucumber black sesame
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
signature set
$28.00
- tuna poke - xo scallop - coconut shrimp - spicy sea bass - cucumber black sesame
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
create your own set
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
FRIED CHICKEN • TAPAS
750 Myrtle Diner
750 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
F5 Koshihikari Echigo Beer
$3.29
Made with Niigata Prefecture's Koshi Hikari rice.
ABV: 5.0%
Beef Bowl Beef 16oz
$8.25
Simmered Shredded Beef with white Onions & Shirataki in 16 oz cup. 1~2 Servings. Freezable
Ramen Topping
$3.75
Toppings for Ramen; Spinach, Menma (Simmered Bamboo Shoots), Naruto Fish Cake & Pork Chashu