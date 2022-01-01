Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brooklyn sushi restaurants you'll love

Brooklyn restaurants
Must-try sushi restaurants in Brooklyn

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trad Room

266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Spicy Tuna$13.00
Fried Sushi Rice topped with Spicy Tuna
Fried Brusselsprout$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
Yellowtail Roll$10.00
hamachi yellowtail roll
More about Trad Room
Glaze image

 

Glaze

145 N 4th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shishito Peppers$6.00
quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning
Grass Fed Steak Plate$12.00
grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Spicy Yaki Wings$7.00
antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce
More about Glaze
Taiki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Taiki

134 Nevins Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Toro Tartare$22.00
Crispy rice
Tasty Cabbage$6.00
Salted kombu, sesame oil
Scallop$12.00
2 pcs
More about Taiki
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sake$4.00
Salmon
Tamago$3.50
Egg Cake
Sweet Potato$5.50
Lightly deep fried
More about Wasabi- BK
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene image

 

1 OR 8 - Fort Greene

229 Dekalb, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rock'n Shrimp Bun$6.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, lettuce, parsley.
Edamame$5.00
(VG, GF)
Miso Soup$5.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion.
More about 1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$5.95
lightly salted
California Roll$5.95
kani, cucumber, and avocado
Edamame$5.95
steamed, lightly salted
More about Sushi Ta'eem
Rule of Thirds image

 

Rule of Thirds

171 Banker St., Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (3100 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Yuzu Hot Honey Salad$16.00
Yuzu vinaigrette, hot honey, fennel, radish, buckwheat.
Blade Steak Tonkatsu$39.00
fatty pork shoulder, panko, kasu koji marinade, paul-dog sauce
Karaage$15.00
Fried chicken, ginger soy, tartar sauce
More about Rule of Thirds
Bushniwa image

SUSHI

Bushniwa

250 varet street., Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (218 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bushniwa
Nite Nite image

 

Nite Nite

128 Meserole Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)
Takeout
More about Nite Nite
Wanpaku image

CURRY • RAMEN • NOODLES

Wanpaku

621 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (717 reviews)
More about Wanpaku
Restaurant banner

 

a-un Brooklyn

156 knickerbocker Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Edamame$5.00
More about a-un Brooklyn
Banner pic

 

Nami Nori

236 N 12th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
vegan set$28.00
- avocado "toast" - eggplant miso gobo chips - maitake truffle - tofu chimichurri - cucumber black sesame
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
signature set$28.00
- tuna poke - xo scallop - coconut shrimp - spicy sea bass - cucumber black sesame
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
create your own set
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
More about Nami Nori
750 Myrtle Diner image

FRIED CHICKEN • TAPAS

750 Myrtle Diner

750 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (439 reviews)
Popular items
F5 Koshihikari Echigo Beer$3.29
Made with Niigata Prefecture's Koshi Hikari rice.
ABV: 5.0%
Beef Bowl Beef 16oz$8.25
Simmered Shredded Beef with white Onions & Shirataki in 16 oz cup. 1~2 Servings. Freezable
Ramen Topping$3.75
Toppings for Ramen; Spinach, Menma (Simmered Bamboo Shoots), Naruto Fish Cake & Pork Chashu
More about 750 Myrtle Diner

