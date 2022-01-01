Boerum Hill restaurants you'll love

Boerum Hill restaurants
Toast

Must-try Boerum Hill restaurants

Black Forest Brooklyn image

 

Black Forest Brooklyn

181 Smith Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Plain Sausage$6.00
Choice of German grilled sausage
Kale Apple Salad$12.00
Kale, apples and roasted almonds on a citrus vinaigrette.
Build your own Schnitzel$24.00
Freshly breaded to order & served with a choice of two sides
More about Black Forest Brooklyn
Taiki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Taiki

134 Nevins Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Toro Tartare$22.00
Crispy rice
Bluefin Akami$11.00
2 pcs
Edamame$7.00
Roasted in garlic oil
More about Taiki
french louie image

 

french louie

320 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (6307 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gougeres$6.00
cojita cheese
Bavette Steak$36.00
maitre d' hotel butter, salad & french fries
Smoked Parsnips$12.00
brown butter, red chile & capers
More about french louie
Oaxaca Taqueria image

 

Oaxaca Taqueria

75A Hoyt Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Oaxaca Taqueria
