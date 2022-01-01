Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baked ziti in
Borough Park
/
Brooklyn
/
Borough Park
/
Baked Ziti
Borough Park restaurants that serve baked ziti
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4
(32 reviews)
SM Baked Ziti
$9.95
LG Baked Ziti
$12.95
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.6
(620 reviews)
Baked Ziti
$12.99
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Borough Park
Paninis
Greek Salad
Salmon Rolls
Barley Soup
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Cake
Quinoa Salad
Egg Sandwiches
More near Borough Park to explore
Bedford Stuyvesant
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Greenpoint
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bushwick
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Clinton Hill
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Midwood
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Flatbush
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston