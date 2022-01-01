Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Borough Park

Borough Park restaurants
Borough Park restaurants that serve baked ziti

Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SM Baked Ziti$9.95
LG Baked Ziti$12.95
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Item pic

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Ziti$12.99
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

