Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Borough Park
/
Brooklyn
/
Borough Park
/
Cookies
Borough Park restaurants that serve cookies
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
BUTTER COOKIE
$0.92
OATMEAL COOKIE
$2.50
CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE
$2.50
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Milk Crate
1278 49th St., Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Madeleine Cookie
$1.50
Chocolate Toffee Walnut Cookies
$4.50
More about Milk Crate
Browse other tasty dishes in Borough Park
Penne
Quinoa Salad
Salmon
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Blintz
Barley Soup
Tuna Sandwiches
Greek Salad
More near Borough Park to explore
Bedford Stuyvesant
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Greenpoint
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bushwick
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Clinton Hill
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Midwood
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Flatbush
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston