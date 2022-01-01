Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Borough Park

Go
Borough Park restaurants
Toast

Borough Park restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUTTER COOKIE$0.92
OATMEAL COOKIE$2.50
CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE$2.50
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Consumer pic

 

Milk Crate

1278 49th St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Madeleine Cookie$1.50
Chocolate Toffee Walnut Cookies$4.50
More about Milk Crate

Browse other tasty dishes in Borough Park

Penne

Quinoa Salad

Salmon

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Blintz

Barley Soup

Tuna Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Map

More near Borough Park to explore

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Clinton Hill

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Flatbush

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston