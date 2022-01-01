Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Borough Park

Borough Park restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

bdbe8613-185c-46ba-8b0e-89188def81fb image

 

Orchidea

4815 12 th ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$24.00
More about Orchidea
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SM Fettuccine Alfredo$9.95
LG Fettuccine Alfredo$12.95
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza

