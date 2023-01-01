Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Borough Park

Borough Park restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

 

Where only the best will do!

4815 12 th ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGETABLE LASAGNA$26.00
More about Where only the best will do!
Banner pic

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LG Vegetable Lasagna$13.95
SM Lasagna$9.95
SM Vegetable Lasagna$9.95
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza

