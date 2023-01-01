Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Borough Park

Borough Park restaurants
Borough Park restaurants that serve lox

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
CREAM CHEESE & LOX BAGEL$10.00
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, sliced lox, lettuce, pickled onions, topped with capers.
LOX SPREAD SANDWICH$8.00
Breakfast Bread, Lox spread, with a choice of toppings.
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Spread$0.00
NY Cream Cheese & Sliced Lox Sandwich ★ ★ ★$12.99
Authentic NY Jewish cream cheese & lox sandwich. Choose 3 toppings. Hint: don't miss the capers!
Lox Spread Sandwich$8.50
A guaranteed pleaser. Our perfectly flavored smoked lox spread, with choice of 3 toppings.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

