Lox in Borough Park
Borough Park restaurants that serve lox
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|CREAM CHEESE & LOX BAGEL
|$10.00
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, sliced lox, lettuce, pickled onions, topped with capers.
|LOX SPREAD SANDWICH
|$8.00
Breakfast Bread, Lox spread, with a choice of toppings.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Lox Spread
|$0.00
|NY Cream Cheese & Sliced Lox Sandwich ★ ★ ★
|$12.99
Authentic NY Jewish cream cheese & lox sandwich. Choose 3 toppings. Hint: don't miss the capers!
|Lox Spread Sandwich
|$8.50
A guaranteed pleaser. Our perfectly flavored smoked lox spread, with choice of 3 toppings.