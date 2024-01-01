Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Borough Park

Borough Park restaurants
Borough Park restaurants that serve milkshakes

Item pic

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MILKSHAKE$8.00
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Item pic

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Milkshake$9.50
Chocolate | Vanilla | Strawberry
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

