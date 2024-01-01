Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Milkshakes in
Borough Park
/
Brooklyn
/
Borough Park
/
Milkshakes
Borough Park restaurants that serve milkshakes
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
MILKSHAKE
$8.00
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.6
(620 reviews)
Milkshake
$9.50
Chocolate | Vanilla | Strawberry
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
