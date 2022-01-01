Brooklyn Heights restaurants you'll love

Go
Brooklyn Heights restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn Heights's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Thai
Juice & Smoothies
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Brooklyn Heights restaurants

Vineapple image

 

Vineapple

71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kale, Apple, & Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Topped with Cranberries & Almonds. Shallot Vinaigrette.
Vineapple Lunch Combo$16.00
Choose two of your favorites to enjoy for lunch! Half of one of our amazing paninis with a cup of soup or our apple and sweet potato salad.
Chicken & Pesto Panini$14.00
Mozzarella, Fall Greens, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic, Nut-Free Pesto.
More about Vineapple
Brooklyn Farm image

 

Brooklyn Farm

128 Montague Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai (P)$15.00
sautéed rice noodle with tamarind sauce, smoked tofu, scallion, fresh farm egg and peanut
Crispy Chicken with Five Seeds (P)$17.00
crispy chicken wok-tossed with walnut, almond, peanut, pumpkin seeds and cashews in fresh chili paste with fresh local green
Crab Rangoon$9.00
fried crispy wonton filled with cream cheese, scallion, Osaki imitation crab served with sweet chili sauce
More about Brooklyn Farm
DELLAROCCO'S image

PIZZA

DELLAROCCO'S

214 Hicks St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (3209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts Salad$13.00
Feta Cheese, Walnuts, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice.
Rughetta Salad$10.00
Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano Lemon Vinaigrette dressing.
Margherita$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, EVOO.
More about DELLAROCCO'S
Brain Food - Court St image

 

Brain Food - Court St

111 Court St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Black Bean Bowl$9.95
Smoked Paprika Corn, Pickled Serrano Peppers, White Onions, Black beans, Diced Tomatoes, Avocado, tossed in homemade Chimichurri dressing topped with Gluten Free Tortilla chips
Greek Bowl$9.95
Oven Roasted Eggplants, Roasted Red peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Kalamata Olives, & Chickpea Croutons tossed with Acai Balsamic Vinaigrette
Honey Garlic Bowl$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
More about Brain Food - Court St
Bohemien Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bohemien Bar

97 atlantic ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Tacos TG$15.00
Fries TG$6.00
More about Bohemien Bar
Boutros image

 

Boutros

185 Atlantic Aveq, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Baba Ganoush$16.00
Miso Baba Ganoush, Shichimi Togarashi, Furikake
Labneh$17.00
Labneh, Truffle Honey, Hazelnut, Rosemary
Short Rib Shawarma Hummus$19.00
Short Rib Shawarma Hummus Pickled Onion, Chili
More about Boutros
Restaurant banner

 

Colonie

127 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (3107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Island Toddy, 16oz$30.00
Scarlet Ibis Rum, persimmon shrub, thai chili, angostura bitters, nutmeg
*suggested served hot*
CAVA, DIBON, BRUT RESERVE, NV (PENEDES, SPAIN)$24.00
Sparkling. Notes of citrus and apple with a rich mouthfeel and bright easy bubbles.
Cool Hand Cuke, 8oz$18.00
Crop Organic cucumber vodka, Bitter Truth elderflower, cucumber juice, mint, lime
More about Colonie
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

194 Joralemon St., Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (3127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
More about honeygrow

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brooklyn Heights

Kale Salad

Map

More near Brooklyn Heights to explore

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cobble Hill

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Bay Ridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Flatbush

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Boerum Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gravesend

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston