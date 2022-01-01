Brooklyn Heights restaurants you'll love
Brooklyn Heights's top cuisines
Must-try Brooklyn Heights restaurants
More about Vineapple
Vineapple
71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Popular items
|Kale, Apple, & Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Topped with Cranberries & Almonds. Shallot Vinaigrette.
|Vineapple Lunch Combo
|$16.00
Choose two of your favorites to enjoy for lunch! Half of one of our amazing paninis with a cup of soup or our apple and sweet potato salad.
|Chicken & Pesto Panini
|$14.00
Mozzarella, Fall Greens, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic, Nut-Free Pesto.
More about Brooklyn Farm
Brooklyn Farm
128 Montague Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Pad Thai (P)
|$15.00
sautéed rice noodle with tamarind sauce, smoked tofu, scallion, fresh farm egg and peanut
|Crispy Chicken with Five Seeds (P)
|$17.00
crispy chicken wok-tossed with walnut, almond, peanut, pumpkin seeds and cashews in fresh chili paste with fresh local green
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.00
fried crispy wonton filled with cream cheese, scallion, Osaki imitation crab served with sweet chili sauce
More about DELLAROCCO'S
PIZZA
DELLAROCCO'S
214 Hicks St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts Salad
|$13.00
Feta Cheese, Walnuts, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice.
|Rughetta Salad
|$10.00
Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano Lemon Vinaigrette dressing.
|Margherita
|$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, EVOO.
More about Brain Food - Court St
Brain Food - Court St
111 Court St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Black Bean Bowl
|$9.95
Smoked Paprika Corn, Pickled Serrano Peppers, White Onions, Black beans, Diced Tomatoes, Avocado, tossed in homemade Chimichurri dressing topped with Gluten Free Tortilla chips
|Greek Bowl
|$9.95
Oven Roasted Eggplants, Roasted Red peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Kalamata Olives, & Chickpea Croutons tossed with Acai Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Honey Garlic Bowl
|$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
More about Bohemien Bar
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bohemien Bar
97 atlantic ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Tacos TG
|$15.00
|Fries TG
|$6.00
More about Boutros
Boutros
185 Atlantic Aveq, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Miso Baba Ganoush
|$16.00
Miso Baba Ganoush, Shichimi Togarashi, Furikake
|Labneh
|$17.00
Labneh, Truffle Honey, Hazelnut, Rosemary
|Short Rib Shawarma Hummus
|$19.00
Short Rib Shawarma Hummus Pickled Onion, Chili
More about Colonie
Colonie
127 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Island Toddy, 16oz
|$30.00
Scarlet Ibis Rum, persimmon shrub, thai chili, angostura bitters, nutmeg
*suggested served hot*
|CAVA, DIBON, BRUT RESERVE, NV (PENEDES, SPAIN)
|$24.00
Sparkling. Notes of citrus and apple with a rich mouthfeel and bright easy bubbles.
|Cool Hand Cuke, 8oz
|$18.00
Crop Organic cucumber vodka, Bitter Truth elderflower, cucumber juice, mint, lime