Brooklyn Heights American restaurants you'll love

Brooklyn Farm
128 Montague Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Pad Thai (P)
|$15.00
sautéed rice noodle with tamarind sauce, smoked tofu, scallion, fresh farm egg and peanut
|Crispy Chicken with Five Seeds (P)
|$17.00
crispy chicken wok-tossed with walnut, almond, peanut, pumpkin seeds and cashews in fresh chili paste with fresh local green
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.00
fried crispy wonton filled with cream cheese, scallion, Osaki imitation crab served with sweet chili sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bohemien Bar
97 atlantic ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Tacos TG
|$15.00
|Fries TG
|$6.00
Boutros
185 Atlantic Aveq, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Miso Baba Ganoush
|$16.00
Miso Baba Ganoush, Shichimi Togarashi, Furikake
|Labneh
|$17.00
Labneh, Truffle Honey, Hazelnut, Rosemary
|Short Rib Shawarma Hummus
|$19.00
Short Rib Shawarma Hummus Pickled Onion, Chili
Colonie
127 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Island Toddy, 16oz
|$30.00
Scarlet Ibis Rum, persimmon shrub, thai chili, angostura bitters, nutmeg
*suggested served hot*
|CAVA, DIBON, BRUT RESERVE, NV (PENEDES, SPAIN)
|$24.00
Sparkling. Notes of citrus and apple with a rich mouthfeel and bright easy bubbles.
|Cool Hand Cuke, 8oz
|$18.00
Crop Organic cucumber vodka, Bitter Truth elderflower, cucumber juice, mint, lime