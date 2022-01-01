Brooklyn Heights bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Brooklyn Heights restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Brooklyn Heights

DELLAROCCO'S image

PIZZA

DELLAROCCO'S

214 Hicks St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (3209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts Salad$13.00
Feta Cheese, Walnuts, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice.
Rughetta Salad$10.00
Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano Lemon Vinaigrette dressing.
Margherita$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, EVOO.
More about DELLAROCCO'S
Bohemien Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bohemien Bar

97 atlantic ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Tacos TG$15.00
Fries TG$6.00
More about Bohemien Bar
Boutros image

 

Boutros

185 Atlantic Aveq, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Baba Ganoush$16.00
Miso Baba Ganoush, Shichimi Togarashi, Furikake
Labneh$17.00
Labneh, Truffle Honey, Hazelnut, Rosemary
Short Rib Shawarma Hummus$19.00
Short Rib Shawarma Hummus Pickled Onion, Chili
More about Boutros
Restaurant banner

 

Colonie

127 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (3107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Island Toddy, 16oz$30.00
Scarlet Ibis Rum, persimmon shrub, thai chili, angostura bitters, nutmeg
*suggested served hot*
CAVA, DIBON, BRUT RESERVE, NV (PENEDES, SPAIN)$24.00
Sparkling. Notes of citrus and apple with a rich mouthfeel and bright easy bubbles.
Cool Hand Cuke, 8oz$18.00
Crop Organic cucumber vodka, Bitter Truth elderflower, cucumber juice, mint, lime
More about Colonie

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brooklyn Heights

Kale Salad

Map

More near Brooklyn Heights to explore

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cobble Hill

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Bay Ridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Flatbush

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Boerum Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gravesend

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston