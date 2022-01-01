Brooklyn Heights bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Brooklyn Heights
More about DELLAROCCO'S
PIZZA
DELLAROCCO'S
214 Hicks St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts Salad
|$13.00
Feta Cheese, Walnuts, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice.
|Rughetta Salad
|$10.00
Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano Lemon Vinaigrette dressing.
|Margherita
|$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, EVOO.
More about Bohemien Bar
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bohemien Bar
97 atlantic ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Tacos TG
|$15.00
|Fries TG
|$6.00
More about Boutros
Boutros
185 Atlantic Aveq, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Miso Baba Ganoush
|$16.00
Miso Baba Ganoush, Shichimi Togarashi, Furikake
|Labneh
|$17.00
Labneh, Truffle Honey, Hazelnut, Rosemary
|Short Rib Shawarma Hummus
|$19.00
Short Rib Shawarma Hummus Pickled Onion, Chili
More about Colonie
Colonie
127 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Island Toddy, 16oz
|$30.00
Scarlet Ibis Rum, persimmon shrub, thai chili, angostura bitters, nutmeg
*suggested served hot*
|CAVA, DIBON, BRUT RESERVE, NV (PENEDES, SPAIN)
|$24.00
Sparkling. Notes of citrus and apple with a rich mouthfeel and bright easy bubbles.
|Cool Hand Cuke, 8oz
|$18.00
Crop Organic cucumber vodka, Bitter Truth elderflower, cucumber juice, mint, lime