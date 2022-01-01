Caesar salad in Brooklyn Heights
Brooklyn Heights restaurants that serve caesar salad
PIZZA
DELLAROCCO'S
214 Hicks St, Brooklyn
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Croutons & Shaved Parmigiano with Caesar Dressing.
Brain Food - Court St - 111 court st
111 Court St., Brooklyn
|L5 Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad is Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons & Parmesan over a Bed of Romaine Lettuce & topped with our Creamy Caesar Dressing!