Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Brooklyn Heights
/
Brooklyn
/
Brooklyn Heights
/
Cookies
Brooklyn Heights restaurants that serve cookies
Vineapple
71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN
No reviews yet
Good Batch Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00
Good Batch Ginger Molasses Cookie
$5.00
More about Vineapple
Brain Food - Court St
111 Court St., Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Divvies Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
$7.99
More about Brain Food - Court St
Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn Heights
Kale Salad
French Toast
Chili
Cappuccino
Prosciutto
Burritos
More near Brooklyn Heights to explore
Downtown Brooklyn
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Crown Heights
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Bay Ridge
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Midwood
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Cobble Hill
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Flatbush
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
South Williamsburg
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Boerum Hill
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Gravesend
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston