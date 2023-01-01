Lox in Brooklyn Heights
Brooklyn Heights restaurants that serve lox
Vineapple Cafe
71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Bagel and Lox
|$16.00
Toasted Bagel with Smoked Lox, Cream Cheese, Cucumbers and Fried Capers.
Brain Food - Court St - 111 court st
111 Court St., Brooklyn
|Lox Toast
|$15.99
Avocado smash, Acme Smoked Lox, Sliced Tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, red onions , capers with everything bagel seasoning with side salad and house dressing.
|Acme Lox Breakfast
|$9.99
Acme Lox, With Raw Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Capers And Free-range Eggs