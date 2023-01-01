Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Brooklyn Heights

Go
Brooklyn Heights restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn Heights restaurants that serve lox

Vineapple image

 

Vineapple Cafe

71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bagel and Lox$16.00
Toasted Bagel with Smoked Lox, Cream Cheese, Cucumbers and Fried Capers.
More about Vineapple Cafe
Item pic

 

Brain Food - Court St - 111 court st

111 Court St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lox Toast$15.99
Avocado smash, Acme Smoked Lox, Sliced Tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, red onions , capers with everything bagel seasoning with side salad and house dressing.
Acme Lox Breakfast$9.99
Acme Lox, With Raw Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Capers And Free-range Eggs
More about Brain Food - Court St - 111 court st

