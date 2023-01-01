Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Brooklyn Heights

Go
Brooklyn Heights restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn Heights restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Vineapple Cafe

71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Walnut Muffin$4.00
Morning Glory Muffin$4.00
Blueberry Muffin$4.00
More about Vineapple Cafe
Item pic

 

Brain Food - Court St - 111 court st

111 Court St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
B1 English Muffin Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese (Salt Pepper Ketchup!)$6.00
The Breakfast Classic served on a Toasted English Muffin!
Any pastries muffin or cookie$3.99
B3 English Muffin BAE (Turkey Bacon, Avocado, Egg)$6.00
Turkey Bacon, Egg & Savory Avocado served on a Toasted English Muffin!
More about Brain Food - Court St - 111 court st

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn Heights

Chai Lattes

Salmon

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Avocado Salad

Kale Salad

Lox

Map

More near Brooklyn Heights to explore

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Bay Ridge

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Cobble Hill

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boerum Hill

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Flatbush

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Gravesend

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2366 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (721 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (73 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (298 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston