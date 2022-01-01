Dumplings in Bushwick

Bushwick restaurants that serve dumplings

Shrimp and Chicken Dumplings (6) image

 

ABE'S PAGODA BAR

108 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp and Chicken Dumplings (6)$8.00
Pork and Chive Dumplings (6)$8.00
More about ABE'S PAGODA BAR
Falansai image

SOUPS

Falansai

112 Harrison Place, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cauliflower & Fennel Dumplings$15.00
More about Falansai

