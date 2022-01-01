Carroll Gardens restaurants you'll love
Carroll Gardens's top cuisines
Must-try Carroll Gardens restaurants
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
Boneless Wings
$12.00
Buffalo or BBQ
Abilene Cobb
$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Classic Burger
$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
Buttermilk Channel
524 court street, Brooklyn
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
Mushroom Barley Veggie Burger
$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles & savoy cabbage slaw on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Market Vegetable Bowl
$18.00
Heirloom grains, beet tahini, feta & za'atar.
Za-Ya
321 Starr Street Ste.D, Brooklyn
Karaage
$10.00
Boneless fried chicken, spicy mayo
Shoyu
$15.00
Chicken broth, pork belly, spinach, bamboo shoots, scallions, naruto fish cake and seaweed. Wavy noodles
Gyukotsu
$18.00
Our signature ramen. Beef bone marrow broth, braised short rib, sweet onions, wood ear mushrooms, scallions, garlic chips. Thin noodles
Santo Brúklin
548 Court Street, Brooklyn
Hell Yeah! PDQ!
$10.00
2 pcs of our pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread), served with sides of
requeijao, guava jam, and calabresa nduja.
Gluten Free.
Bacon Mac & Cheese Pastel
$9.00
2 pieces of the first - one and only - Bacon Mac & Cheese Pastel! The best of both worlds!
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$23.00
Crisy buttermilk battered chicken thigh, pickles & malagueta spicy mayo.
Choice of yucca or market greens.
Nili
360 Smith st, Brooklyn
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
$9.00
Lancaster farm eggs, cheddar, slab bacon
Short Rib
$16.00
short rib, miso tahini, pickled red cabbage, parsley
Cauliflower Shawarma
$14.00
amba roasted cauliflower, hummus, garlic tahini, cabbage, cucumber pickle