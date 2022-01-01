Carroll Gardens restaurants you'll love

Carroll Gardens restaurants
Toast

Carroll Gardens's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Ramen
Ramen
Latin American
Must-try Carroll Gardens restaurants

Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$12.00
Buffalo or BBQ
Abilene Cobb$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Classic Burger$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
Buttermilk Channel image

 

Buttermilk Channel

524 court street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (4368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
Mushroom Barley Veggie Burger$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles & savoy cabbage slaw on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Market Vegetable Bowl$18.00
Heirloom grains, beet tahini, feta & za'atar.
Za-Ya image

 

Za-Ya

321 Starr Street Ste.D, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Karaage$10.00
Boneless fried chicken, spicy mayo
Shoyu$15.00
Chicken broth, pork belly, spinach, bamboo shoots, scallions, naruto fish cake and seaweed. Wavy noodles
Gyukotsu$18.00
Our signature ramen. Beef bone marrow broth, braised short rib, sweet onions, wood ear mushrooms, scallions, garlic chips. Thin noodles
Santo Brúklin image

 

Santo Brúklin

548 Court Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hell Yeah! PDQ!$10.00
2 pcs of our pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread), served with sides of
requeijao, guava jam, and calabresa nduja.
Gluten Free.
Bacon Mac & Cheese Pastel$9.00
2 pieces of the first - one and only - Bacon Mac & Cheese Pastel! The best of both worlds!
Fried Chicken Sandwich$23.00
Crisy buttermilk battered chicken thigh, pickles & malagueta spicy mayo.
Choice of yucca or market greens.
Nili image

 

Nili

360 Smith st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$9.00
Lancaster farm eggs, cheddar, slab bacon
Short Rib$16.00
short rib, miso tahini, pickled red cabbage, parsley
Cauliflower Shawarma$14.00
amba roasted cauliflower, hummus, garlic tahini, cabbage, cucumber pickle
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Lucali

575 Henry Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pie$28.00
