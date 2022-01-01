Clinton Hill bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Clinton Hill
More about Bar Camillo
PIZZA
Bar Camillo
333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Eggplant Parm
|$15.00
Layered eggplant, stewed tomatoes, parmigiano
|Margherita Pinsa
|$13.00
Tomatoes, fresh basil, fior di latte mozzarella (Vegeterian)
|Zucca Bufala Pinsa
|$20.00
Roasted acorn squash, guanciale (pork), fresh sage, fresh buffalo mozzarella
More about Chilo's
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chilo's
323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|FISH TACO
|$6.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|CHORIZO TACO
|$5.00
Milan brand chorizo, garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|HUITLACOCHE TACO
|$5.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Locanda Vini E Olii
Locanda Vini E Olii
129 Gates Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Ribollita
|$15.00
Traditional Florentine winter vegetable dish made with Tuscan kale, squash,
savoy cabbage, carrots, cannellini beans and dried Tuscan bread.
VEGAN
|Fig + Gorgonzola salad
|$12.00
Baby greens, dried Sicilian figs, imported gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, celery, mustard vinaigrette.
|Brutti Ma Buoni (1 cookie)
|$3.00
"Ugly but good" flourless almond cookies.
GLUTEN FREE
More about Putnam's Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$18.00
mushroom, carrot, celery, peas, pastry crust
|Tempura Fish Tacos
|$12.00
citrus slaw, baja aioli, cilantro
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
6 wings topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, grated celery & carrot. gluten free
More about TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR
GRILL
TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR
557 classon ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Cider
|Seared Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
|Pilsner
More about Petee's Cafe
Petee's Cafe
505 myrtle ave, brooklyn
|Popular items
|Key Lime Slice
|$7.25
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!
|Hudson Valley Apple Slice
|$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
|NY Sour Cherry Slice
|$6.50
We use Montmorency cherries from upstate New York in our Sour Cherry Pie-- and we don't sugarcoat 'em either. We let their vibrant, tart flavor take center stage. Add a scoop of ice cream to this bright red cherry pie and it will really knock your socks off!