Clinton Hill bars & lounges you'll love

Bar Camillo image

PIZZA

Bar Camillo

333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggplant Parm$15.00
Layered eggplant, stewed tomatoes, parmigiano
Margherita Pinsa$13.00
Tomatoes, fresh basil, fior di latte mozzarella (Vegeterian)
Zucca Bufala Pinsa$20.00
Roasted acorn squash, guanciale (pork), fresh sage, fresh buffalo mozzarella
More about Bar Camillo
Chilo's image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chilo's

323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FISH TACO$6.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
CHORIZO TACO$5.00
Milan brand chorizo, garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
HUITLACOCHE TACO$5.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Chilo's
Locanda Vini E Olii image

 

Locanda Vini E Olii

129 Gates Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ribollita$15.00
Traditional Florentine winter vegetable  dish made with Tuscan kale, squash,
savoy cabbage, carrots, cannellini beans and  dried Tuscan bread.
VEGAN
Fig + Gorgonzola salad$12.00
Baby greens, dried Sicilian figs, imported gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, celery, mustard vinaigrette.
Brutti Ma Buoni (1 cookie)$3.00
"Ugly but good" flourless almond cookies.
GLUTEN FREE
More about Locanda Vini E Olii
Putnam's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$18.00
mushroom, carrot, celery, peas, pastry crust
Tempura Fish Tacos$12.00
citrus slaw, baja aioli, cilantro
Buffalo Wings$12.00
6 wings topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, grated celery & carrot. gluten free
More about Putnam's Pub
TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR image

GRILL

TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR

557 classon ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cider
Seared Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Pilsner
More about TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR
Restaurant banner

 

Petee's Cafe

505 myrtle ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Key Lime Slice$7.25
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!
Hudson Valley Apple Slice$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
NY Sour Cherry Slice$6.50
We use Montmorency cherries from upstate New York in our Sour Cherry Pie-- and we don't sugarcoat 'em either. We let their vibrant, tart flavor take center stage. Add a scoop of ice cream to this bright red cherry pie and it will really knock your socks off!
More about Petee's Cafe

