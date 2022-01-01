Clinton Hill Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Clinton Hill
More about Bar Camillo
PIZZA
Bar Camillo
333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Eggplant Parm
|$15.00
Layered eggplant, stewed tomatoes, parmigiano
|Margherita Pinsa
|$13.00
Tomatoes, fresh basil, fior di latte mozzarella (Vegeterian)
|Zucca Bufala Pinsa
|$20.00
Roasted acorn squash, guanciale (pork), fresh sage, fresh buffalo mozzarella
More about Belli
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$9.00
Brussels sprouts and spicy cheddar Italian rice balls served with horseradish mayo aioli
|Kale Caesar
|$11.00
Baby arugula, heart of palm, avocado, tomatoes and Pecorino cheese.
|Pepperoni
|$11.00
Red peppers, mozzarella and tomato sauce flatbread.
More about Locanda Vini E Olii
Locanda Vini E Olii
129 Gates Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Ribollita
|$15.00
Traditional Florentine winter vegetable dish made with Tuscan kale, squash,
savoy cabbage, carrots, cannellini beans and dried Tuscan bread.
VEGAN
|Fig + Gorgonzola salad
|$12.00
Baby greens, dried Sicilian figs, imported gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, celery, mustard vinaigrette.
|Brutti Ma Buoni (1 cookie)
|$3.00
"Ugly but good" flourless almond cookies.
GLUTEN FREE
More about Aita
PASTA
Aita
132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$22.00
layers of fresh pasta, classic pork & beef ragú and parmigiano. (cannot be done gluten-free or dairy-free)
|Fettuccine Bolognese
|$24.00
with classic pork & beef bolognese and parmigiano.
|Rib Eye Steak
|$38.00
15 oz. grass-fed beef, grilled on the bone with roasted pee wee potatoes, cipollini onion, and chimichurri. (gluten-free)