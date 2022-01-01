Clinton Hill Italian restaurants you'll love

Clinton Hill restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Clinton Hill

Bar Camillo image

PIZZA

Bar Camillo

333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggplant Parm$15.00
Layered eggplant, stewed tomatoes, parmigiano
Margherita Pinsa$13.00
Tomatoes, fresh basil, fior di latte mozzarella (Vegeterian)
Zucca Bufala Pinsa$20.00
Roasted acorn squash, guanciale (pork), fresh sage, fresh buffalo mozzarella
More about Bar Camillo
Belli image

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Arancini$9.00
Brussels sprouts and spicy cheddar Italian rice balls served with horseradish mayo aioli
Kale Caesar$11.00
Baby arugula, heart of palm, avocado, tomatoes and Pecorino cheese.
Pepperoni$11.00
Red peppers, mozzarella and tomato sauce flatbread.
More about Belli
Locanda Vini E Olii image

 

Locanda Vini E Olii

129 Gates Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ribollita$15.00
Traditional Florentine winter vegetable  dish made with Tuscan kale, squash,
savoy cabbage, carrots, cannellini beans and  dried Tuscan bread.
VEGAN
Fig + Gorgonzola salad$12.00
Baby greens, dried Sicilian figs, imported gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, celery, mustard vinaigrette.
Brutti Ma Buoni (1 cookie)$3.00
"Ugly but good" flourless almond cookies.
GLUTEN FREE
More about Locanda Vini E Olii
Banner pic

PASTA

Aita

132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (2583 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lasagna Bolognese$22.00
layers of fresh pasta, classic pork & beef ragú and parmigiano. (cannot be done gluten-free or dairy-free)
Fettuccine Bolognese$24.00
with classic pork & beef bolognese and parmigiano.
Rib Eye Steak$38.00
15 oz. grass-fed beef, grilled on the bone with roasted pee wee potatoes, cipollini onion, and chimichurri. (gluten-free)
More about Aita

