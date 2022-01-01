Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Clinton Hill

Clinton Hill restaurants
Clinton Hill restaurants that serve cheesecake

Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake Brownie$4.95
Brulee Cheesecake$6.95
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Item pic

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$8.00
NY Style Cheesecake topped with caramel and walnuts
More about Belli
Restaurant banner

 

Petee's Cafe

505 myrtle ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic NY Cheesecake Slice$8.00
Our version of the classic NY Cheesecake is light yet decadent and flavored with fresh orange zest and real vanilla beans. Instead of graham cracker crumbs, we crush our famous buttery crust and turn it into a crunchy crust.
More about Petee's Cafe

