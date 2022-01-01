Cheesecake in Clinton Hill
Clinton Hill restaurants that serve cheesecake
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Cheesecake Brownie
|$4.95
|Brulee Cheesecake
|$6.95
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
NY Style Cheesecake topped with caramel and walnuts
Petee's Cafe
505 myrtle ave, brooklyn
|Classic NY Cheesecake Slice
|$8.00
Our version of the classic NY Cheesecake is light yet decadent and flavored with fresh orange zest and real vanilla beans. Instead of graham cracker crumbs, we crush our famous buttery crust and turn it into a crunchy crust.