Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Clinton Hill

Go
Clinton Hill restaurants
Toast

Clinton Hill restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

PIZZA

Bar Camillo

333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
Made with chocolate, sugar, eggs and apricot glaze
More about Bar Camillo
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Dulce De Leche Cake$6.95
Chocolate Bundt Cake w/ coco nibs$5.00
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Item pic

PASTA

Aita

132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (2583 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake$11.00
made with almond flour, blackberries, and chocolate ganache. (gluten-free)
More about Aita
Item pic

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate cake (GLUTEN FREE)$8.00
Gluten free chocolate cake topped with creme anglaise and hazelnuts bits
More about Belli

Browse other tasty dishes in Clinton Hill

Cookies

Prosciutto

Cinnamon Rolls

French Toast

Cheesecake

Omelettes

Fish And Chips

Braised Short Ribs

Map

More near Clinton Hill to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

East Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Borough Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carroll Gardens

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Boerum Hill

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston