French fries in Clinton Hill

Clinton Hill restaurants
Clinton Hill restaurants that serve french fries

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$7.50
More about Putnam's Pub
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.25
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Belli image

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$5.00
More about Belli

