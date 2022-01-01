Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French toast in
Clinton Hill
/
Brooklyn
/
Clinton Hill
/
French Toast
Clinton Hill restaurants that serve french toast
Belli - Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Caramelized French Toast
$12.00
More about Belli - Belli
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
French Toast
$12.95
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Browse other tasty dishes in Clinton Hill
Turkey Clubs
Gnocchi
Chicken Sandwiches
Spaghetti
Home Fries
Fish Tacos
Chocolate Cake
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
More near Clinton Hill to explore
Williamsburg - North Side
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Park Slope
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Crown Heights
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Brooklyn Heights
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
East Williamsburg
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Borough Park
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Midwood
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Carroll Gardens
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Boerum Hill
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(57 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston