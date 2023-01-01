Gnocchi in Clinton Hill
Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave
333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn
|Gnocchi alla Romana
|$16.00
Sliced semolina gnocchi*, tomatoes, parmigiano.
*Roman-style gnocchi are not your typical little potato dumplings. The dish is more similar to a large polenta cake but made with semolina flour, egg, butter & milk
|Gnocchi Cacio e Pepe
|$22.00
Cacio&Pepe filled gnocchi, pecorino romano, besciamella, black pepper
Belli - Belli
Belli - Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$18.00
Potato gnocchi with fior di latte mozzarella, tomato sauce and basil