Gnocchi in Clinton Hill

Clinton Hill restaurants
Clinton Hill restaurants that serve gnocchi

PIZZA

Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave

333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi alla Romana$16.00
Sliced semolina gnocchi*, tomatoes, parmigiano.
*Roman-style gnocchi are not your typical little potato dumplings. The dish is more similar to a large polenta cake  but made with semolina flour, egg, butter & milk
Gnocchi Cacio e Pepe$22.00
Cacio&Pepe filled gnocchi, pecorino romano, besciamella,  black pepper
Belli - Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi Sorrentina$18.00
Potato gnocchi with fior di latte mozzarella, tomato sauce and basil
PASTA

Aita - Clinton Hill

132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (2583 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchetti di Seppia$26.00
cuttlefish ink, asparagus, shrimp & scallop ragù, grilled green garlic purée, capers. (can be made with gluten-free pasta/will not contain cuttlefish ink)
