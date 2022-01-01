Pappardelle in
Clinton Hill restaurants that serve pappardelle
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Pappardelle
$18.00
Homemade pappardelle with honey-braise short rib ragu.
More about Belli
PASTA
Aita
132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn
Avg 4.8
(2583 reviews)
Pappardelle
$24.00
with rosemary, slow-braised venison ragú, orange, parmigiano, and sage gremolada.
More about Aita
