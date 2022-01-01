Pappardelle in Clinton Hill

Clinton Hill restaurants
Clinton Hill restaurants that serve pappardelle

Pappardelle image

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pappardelle$18.00
Homemade pappardelle with honey-braise short rib ragu.
More about Belli
Item pic

PASTA

Aita

132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (2583 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle$24.00
with rosemary, slow-braised venison ragú, orange, parmigiano, and sage gremolada.
More about Aita

