Crown Heights restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Crew
758 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn
|The Brooklyn MED
|$15.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
|Grandma
|$24.50
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
|Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmigiano-reggiano and croutons.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn
|Pulled Beef Fries
|$16.00
|Pulled Beef Empanadas
|$11.00
|Brisket Sandwich
|$24.00
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mayfield
688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn
|French Fries
|$9.00
|Wings (8pc)
|$15.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Two Saints
753 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
|Frozen Margarita
|$10.00
Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime
|Old Fashioned
|$11.00
Rye Whiskey, Sugar, Bitters
|Fire on Nostrand
|$11.00
Dark Rum, Spicy Honey, Lime, Orange Bitters
PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN
791 Prospect Place, Brooklyn
|Jerk Chicken Only
Chicken leg quarters grilled on a open flamed grill, served chopped.
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.50
Cooked elbow macaroni pasta backed with a creamy cheddar cheese mix
|Rice & Beans
|$4.00
Side of rice combination seasoned with coconut milk, red beans, garlic & scotch bonnet
Ras Plant Based
739 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Ras Tibs
|$17.00
Sautéed Seitan | Tomato | Jalapeños | Zesty Berbere Sauce
|Mercato
|$19.00
Named after a spice market in Ethiopia : complex and savory for the more daring palate - String beans and carrots - Cabbage, carrots and bell pepper - Shiro - Missir - Gomen (NO SUBSTITUTION)
|Piassa
|$19.00
Named after Ethiopia's old town : a taste some of the country's flavorful, milder classics. Yater Kik, Missir Alicha, Zucchini, Alicha Shiro, Ksir Alicha (NO SUBSTITUTION)
The Barlow
655 Grand Ave, Brooklyn
|Grilled Cheese
|$6.00
American Cheese on Texas Toast.
|Honey Siracha Wings
|$10.00
Crispy air-fried wings tossed in our sweet, spicy sauce, served w/celery & blue cheese dressing
|Buffalo Wings
|$10.00
Crispy air-fried wings tossed in our Buffalo sauce, served w/celery & blue cheese
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
270 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn
|Pizza Bianca
|$25.00
Rosemary, Oregano, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic Confit
|Arancini Balls
|$19.00
Risotto, Parmesan Cheese, Basil Aioli
|Basil Fries
|$13.00
Parmesan Cheese
Izzy's Fried Chicken
262 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn
|Bucket of Chicken
|$25.00
Whole Chicken, Biscuit, Cole Slaw, Pickles.
|Buffalo Bites
|$13.00
Ranch, scallions.
|The Sandwich Combo
|$20.00
Any Fried Chicken Sandwich + Small hand cut fries + A can of soda
PIZZA
Barboncino
781 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, basil and extra virgin olive oil
|Speck Pizza
|$21.00
fior di latte, cremini mushrooms, sliced red onions, oregano and extra virgin olive oil
|Eggplant and Zucchini Pizza
|$19.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, red pepper flakes, garlic and extra virgin olive oil
PASTA • CHICKEN
Aita Trattoria
798A Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Fall veggie salad
|$14.00
roasted beets, heirloom carrots, apples, baby kale, toasted pumpkin seeds
|Cavatelli
|$18.00
Smoked eggplant, cherry tomato preserve, mozzarella
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
Ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone cream, cocoa