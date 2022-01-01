Crown Heights restaurants you'll love

Crown Heights restaurants
Toast

Must-try Crown Heights restaurants

Brooklyn Pizza Crew image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Crew

758 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1728 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Brooklyn MED$15.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
Grandma$24.50
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmigiano-reggiano and croutons.
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse

397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Beef Fries$16.00
Pulled Beef Empanadas$11.00
Brisket Sandwich$24.00
Mayfield image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2277 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$9.00
Wings (8pc)$15.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Two Saints image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Two Saints

753 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frozen Margarita$10.00
Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime
Old Fashioned$11.00
Rye Whiskey, Sugar, Bitters
Fire on Nostrand$11.00
Dark Rum, Spicy Honey, Lime, Orange Bitters
PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN image

 

PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN

791 Prospect Place, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Only
Chicken leg quarters grilled on a open flamed grill, served chopped.
Mac & Cheese$5.50
Cooked elbow macaroni pasta backed with a creamy cheddar cheese mix
Rice & Beans$4.00
Side of rice combination seasoned with coconut milk, red beans, garlic & scotch bonnet
Ras Plant Based image

 

Ras Plant Based

739 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ras Tibs$17.00
Sautéed Seitan | Tomato | Jalapeños | Zesty Berbere Sauce
Mercato$19.00
Named after a spice market in Ethiopia : complex and savory for the more daring palate - String beans and carrots - Cabbage, carrots and bell pepper - Shiro - Missir - Gomen (NO SUBSTITUTION)
Piassa$19.00
Named after Ethiopia's old town : a taste some of the country's flavorful, milder classics. Yater Kik, Missir Alicha, Zucchini, Alicha Shiro, Ksir Alicha (NO SUBSTITUTION)
The Barlow image

 

The Barlow

655 Grand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$6.00
American Cheese on Texas Toast.
Honey Siracha Wings$10.00
Crispy air-fried wings tossed in our sweet, spicy sauce, served w/celery & blue cheese dressing
Buffalo Wings$10.00
Crispy air-fried wings tossed in our Buffalo sauce, served w/celery & blue cheese
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar

270 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (257 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza Bianca$25.00
Rosemary, Oregano, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic Confit
Arancini Balls$19.00
Risotto, Parmesan Cheese, Basil Aioli
Basil Fries$13.00
Parmesan Cheese
Izzy's Fried Chicken image

 

Izzy's Fried Chicken

262 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bucket of Chicken$25.00
Whole Chicken, Biscuit, Cole Slaw, Pickles.
Buffalo Bites$13.00
Ranch, scallions.
The Sandwich Combo$20.00
Any Fried Chicken Sandwich + Small hand cut fries + A can of soda
Barboncino image

PIZZA

Barboncino

781 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (5814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$17.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, basil and extra virgin olive oil
Speck Pizza$21.00
fior di latte, cremini mushrooms, sliced red onions, oregano and extra virgin olive oil
Eggplant and Zucchini Pizza$19.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, red pepper flakes, garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Aita Trattoria image

PASTA • CHICKEN

Aita Trattoria

798A Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fall veggie salad$14.00
roasted beets, heirloom carrots, apples, baby kale, toasted pumpkin seeds
Cavatelli$18.00
Smoked eggplant, cherry tomato preserve, mozzarella
Tiramisu$7.00
Ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone cream, cocoa
Franklin Park image

HAMBURGERS

Franklin Park

766 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (518 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
