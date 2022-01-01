Crown Heights bars & lounges you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Two Saints
753 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
|Frozen Margarita
|$10.00
Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime
|Old Fashioned
|$11.00
Rye Whiskey, Sugar, Bitters
|Fire on Nostrand
|$11.00
Dark Rum, Spicy Honey, Lime, Orange Bitters
The Barlow
655 Grand Ave, Brooklyn
|Grilled Cheese
|$6.00
American Cheese on Texas Toast.
|Honey Siracha Wings
|$10.00
Crispy air-fried wings tossed in our sweet, spicy sauce, served w/celery & blue cheese dressing
|Buffalo Wings
|$10.00
Crispy air-fried wings tossed in our Buffalo sauce, served w/celery & blue cheese
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
270 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn
|Pizza Bianca
|$25.00
Rosemary, Oregano, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic Confit
|Arancini Balls
|$19.00
Risotto, Parmesan Cheese, Basil Aioli
|Basil Fries
|$13.00
Parmesan Cheese
PIZZA
Barboncino
781 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, basil and extra virgin olive oil
|Speck Pizza
|$21.00
fior di latte, cremini mushrooms, sliced red onions, oregano and extra virgin olive oil
|Eggplant and Zucchini Pizza
|$19.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, red pepper flakes, garlic and extra virgin olive oil
PASTA • CHICKEN
Aita Trattoria
798A Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Fall veggie salad
|$14.00
roasted beets, heirloom carrots, apples, baby kale, toasted pumpkin seeds
|Cavatelli
|$18.00
Smoked eggplant, cherry tomato preserve, mozzarella
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
Ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone cream, cocoa