Crown Heights bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Crown Heights

Two Saints image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Two Saints

753 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frozen Margarita$10.00
Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime
Old Fashioned$11.00
Rye Whiskey, Sugar, Bitters
Fire on Nostrand$11.00
Dark Rum, Spicy Honey, Lime, Orange Bitters
The Barlow image

 

The Barlow

655 Grand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$6.00
American Cheese on Texas Toast.
Honey Siracha Wings$10.00
Crispy air-fried wings tossed in our sweet, spicy sauce, served w/celery & blue cheese dressing
Buffalo Wings$10.00
Crispy air-fried wings tossed in our Buffalo sauce, served w/celery & blue cheese
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar

270 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (257 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza Bianca$25.00
Rosemary, Oregano, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic Confit
Arancini Balls$19.00
Risotto, Parmesan Cheese, Basil Aioli
Basil Fries$13.00
Parmesan Cheese
Barboncino image

PIZZA

Barboncino

781 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (5814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$17.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, basil and extra virgin olive oil
Speck Pizza$21.00
fior di latte, cremini mushrooms, sliced red onions, oregano and extra virgin olive oil
Eggplant and Zucchini Pizza$19.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, red pepper flakes, garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Aita Trattoria image

PASTA • CHICKEN

Aita Trattoria

798A Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fall veggie salad$14.00
roasted beets, heirloom carrots, apples, baby kale, toasted pumpkin seeds
Cavatelli$18.00
Smoked eggplant, cherry tomato preserve, mozzarella
Tiramisu$7.00
Ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone cream, cocoa
Franklin Park image

HAMBURGERS

Franklin Park

766 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (518 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
