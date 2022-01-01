Kale salad in
Crown Heights
/
Brooklyn
/
Crown Heights
/
Kale Salad
Crown Heights restaurants that serve kale salad
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mayfield
688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn
Avg 4.4
(2277 reviews)
Shredded Kale Salad
$13.00
More about Mayfield
The Barlow
655 Grand Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.8
(50 reviews)
Kale Salad
$10.00
Baby Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Parm, Garlic Croutons, House Made Caesar*
*dressing contains anchovy
More about The Barlow
