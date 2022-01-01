Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Acai smoothies in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve acai smoothies

Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Acai Smoothie$9.99
Acai,strawberry,banana,agave,blueberry
More about Soup N Burger
Item pic

 

Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Acai Fruit Smoothie$7.50
More about Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Kebabs

Beef Patties

Shrimp Fried Rice

Steak Salad

Penne

Spinach Salad

Pappardelle

Chopped Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1624 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1624 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (639 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston