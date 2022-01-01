Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Acai smoothies in
Brooklyn
/
Brooklyn
/
Acai Smoothies
Brooklyn restaurants that serve acai smoothies
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.7
(649 reviews)
Acai Smoothie
$9.99
Acai,strawberry,banana,agave,blueberry
More about Soup N Burger
Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg
7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN
No reviews yet
Blueberry Acai Fruit Smoothie
$7.50
More about Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg
Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn
Kebabs
Beef Patties
Shrimp Fried Rice
Steak Salad
Penne
Spinach Salad
Pappardelle
Chopped Salad
Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore
Williamsburg - North Side
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Park Slope
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Bedford Stuyvesant
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Williamsburg - South Side
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Greenpoint
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Downtown Brooklyn
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bushwick
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Crown Heights
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
More near Brooklyn to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1624 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Forest Hills
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Woodside
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Ozone Park
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Rego Park
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1624 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(639 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(490 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(833 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston