Apple salad in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve apple salad

Item pic

 

Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.

265 Union Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gorgonzola Apple Salad$11.00
Romaine, Apples, Gorgonzola, Walnuts & Raspberry Vinaigrette.
More about Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Crew

758 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1728 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Gorgonzola Salad
Romaine, Apple, Gorgonzola, Walnuts and Raspberry Vinaigrette.
More about Brooklyn Pizza Crew
Belli image

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Apple Salad (MELA)$12.00
Baby arugula, apple, toasted hazelnuts & gorgonzola cheese
More about Belli
Kale Apple Salad image

 

Black Forest Brooklyn

181 Smith Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Apple Salad$12.00
Kale, apples and roasted almonds on a citrus vinaigrette.
More about Black Forest Brooklyn
Item pic

 

Williamsburg Pizza - Bushwick

259 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Gorgonzola Salad
Romaine, Apple, Gorgonzola, Walnuts and Raspberry Vinaigrette.
More about Williamsburg Pizza - Bushwick
Kale Apple Salad image

 

Black Forest Brooklyn

733 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Apple Salad$12.00
Kale, apples and roasted almonds on a citrus vinaigrette.
More about Black Forest Brooklyn
Restaurant banner

 

Piccante

7214 3rd Ave Ste A, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Apple salad$10.95
Baby arugula, apple, candied walnuts and gorgonzola cheese
More about Piccante

