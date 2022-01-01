Apple salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve apple salad
Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
265 Union Avenue, Brooklyn
|Gorgonzola Apple Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, Apples, Gorgonzola, Walnuts & Raspberry Vinaigrette.
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Crew
758 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn
|Apple Gorgonzola Salad
Romaine, Apple, Gorgonzola, Walnuts and Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Apple Salad (MELA)
|$12.00
Baby arugula, apple, toasted hazelnuts & gorgonzola cheese
Black Forest Brooklyn
181 Smith Street, Brooklyn
|Kale Apple Salad
|$12.00
Kale, apples and roasted almonds on a citrus vinaigrette.
Williamsburg Pizza - Bushwick
259 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Apple Gorgonzola Salad
Romaine, Apple, Gorgonzola, Walnuts and Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Black Forest Brooklyn
733 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
|Kale Apple Salad
|$12.00
Kale, apples and roasted almonds on a citrus vinaigrette.