Arepas in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve arepas

White Maize image

EMPANADAS

White Maize

277 Smith St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (721 reviews)
Fast Pay
Parrilla Vegetariana Arepa$11.49
Grilled portabella mushroom, tomato, grilled white cheese and avocado.
Pabellón Vegetariano Arepa$11.49
Avocado, black beans, fried sweet plantains and fresh white cheese.
More about White Maize
Consumer pic

 

The Empanada Spot - Williamsburg

346 Graham Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AREPA Spicy Chicken$7.50
AREPA Beef$7.50
AREPA Ham and Cheese$7.50
More about The Empanada Spot - Williamsburg
Item pic

 

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Crispy* Arepa con Todo$12.00
A handmade crispy Colombian corn patty premixed w/ vegan cheese, Colombian red beans, ground seitan carne molida, guacamole and salsa roja.
*Crispy* Arepa Carabaño$14.00
Handmade crispy arepa topped with chicharron, maduro (plantain), avocado, white vegan cheese, refried beans & salsa.
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
Consumer pic

 

Casa Ora

148 Meserole Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asado Negro Arepa (1)$12.00
(1) gluten-free cornmeal arepa with asado negro (braised short rib) in natural cane sugar papelón.
Arepa Black Bean (Vegan No Cheese) (1)$8.00
(1) gluten-free cornmeal arepa with black beans and guacamole.
More about Casa Ora

