Arepas in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve arepas
EMPANADAS
White Maize
277 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Parrilla Vegetariana Arepa
|$11.49
Grilled portabella mushroom, tomato, grilled white cheese and avocado.
|Pabellón Vegetariano Arepa
|$11.49
Avocado, black beans, fried sweet plantains and fresh white cheese.
The Empanada Spot - Williamsburg
346 Graham Ave, Brooklyn
|AREPA Spicy Chicken
|$7.50
|AREPA Beef
|$7.50
|AREPA Ham and Cheese
|$7.50
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn
|*Crispy* Arepa con Todo
|$12.00
A handmade crispy Colombian corn patty premixed w/ vegan cheese, Colombian red beans, ground seitan carne molida, guacamole and salsa roja.
|*Crispy* Arepa Carabaño
|$14.00
Handmade crispy arepa topped with chicharron, maduro (plantain), avocado, white vegan cheese, refried beans & salsa.