Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve avocado salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AVOCADO SALAD$16.00
arugula mi, watercress, red onion, potato crisp & garlic dressing
More about La Puerta Roja
Kale & Avocado Salad image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale & Avocado Salad$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
More about Seamore's
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Salad$16.99
Avocado,lettuce,tomato,cucumber,onion,corn,parsley,seasoned with olive oil and lemon
More about Soup N Burger
Item pic

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
KANI AVOCADO SALAD$11.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, shredded carrots, sliced avocado, kani, and spicy mayo.
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Salad$11.00
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Salad$12.99
Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry & Sun-dried Tomatoes, Heart of Palm, Avocado, and Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Holy Schnitzel
Avocado Caesar Salad image

 

Jungle Cafe Vegan

131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Caesar Salad$15.00
Vegan Caesar Salad! Creamy, crunchy, savory! Made with tempeh croutons, vegan parmesan crumbles and a tangy caesar sauce. A treat for your tastebuds! Gluten-Free
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Sushi K Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi K Bar

888 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Salad$7.89
​ ​fresh lettuce, sliced avocado, sesame seeds
More about Sushi K Bar
Item pic

PIZZA

DELLAROCCO'S

214 Hicks St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (3209 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Salad$14.00
Avocado, Orange, Red Onion, Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette dressing.
More about DELLAROCCO'S
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad$12.00
Mixed green, cubes tuna, served with spicy mayo.
Mango Avocado Salad$10.00
Mixed green, avocado, ground peanut, with soy mustard dressing.
More about Wasabi- BK
Item pic

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kani Avocado salad$12.99
Lettuce, shredded kani, sliced avocado, spiralized cucumbers, in mildly spicy dressing.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Item pic

 

One More Charm

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Avocado Salad (GF) Spicy *$11.00
Mixed green vegetables, mango, avocado, cashew nut, red onion, tomato, scallions and cilantro, with thai chili-lime dressing.
More about One More Charm
La Chacra Restaurant - Bath Beach image

 

La Chacra Restaurant - Bath Beach

1928 bath ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Salad$15.00
More about La Chacra Restaurant - Bath Beach
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Zona Sur Bistro

4314 4th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Salad$12.00
Croutons, red onion, sherry vinaigrette
More about Zona Sur Bistro
Item pic

 

Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Salad$13.99
Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Hearts of Palm mixed in with Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Hot Chocolate

Pork Belly

Pancakes

Chicken Wraps

Chili

Veggie Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston