Avocado salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve avocado salad
SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|AVOCADO SALAD
|$16.00
arugula mi, watercress, red onion, potato crisp & garlic dressing
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
66 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Kale & Avocado Salad
|$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|Avocado Salad
|$16.99
Avocado,lettuce,tomato,cucumber,onion,corn,parsley,seasoned with olive oil and lemon
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|KANI AVOCADO SALAD
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, shredded carrots, sliced avocado, kani, and spicy mayo.
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Avocado Salad
|$11.00
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
819 Avenue U, Brooklyn
|Avocado Salad
|$12.99
Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry & Sun-dried Tomatoes, Heart of Palm, Avocado, and Lemon Vinaigrette
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Avocado Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Vegan Caesar Salad! Creamy, crunchy, savory! Made with tempeh croutons, vegan parmesan crumbles and a tangy caesar sauce. A treat for your tastebuds! Gluten-Free
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi K Bar
888 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn
|Avocado Salad
|$7.89
fresh lettuce, sliced avocado, sesame seeds
PIZZA
DELLAROCCO'S
214 Hicks St, Brooklyn
|Avocado Salad
|$14.00
Avocado, Orange, Red Onion, Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette dressing.
Wasabi- BK
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad
|$12.00
Mixed green, cubes tuna, served with spicy mayo.
|Mango Avocado Salad
|$10.00
Mixed green, avocado, ground peanut, with soy mustard dressing.
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Kani Avocado salad
|$12.99
Lettuce, shredded kani, sliced avocado, spiralized cucumbers, in mildly spicy dressing.
One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Mango Avocado Salad (GF) Spicy *
|$11.00
Mixed green vegetables, mango, avocado, cashew nut, red onion, tomato, scallions and cilantro, with thai chili-lime dressing.
La Chacra Restaurant - Bath Beach
1928 bath ave, brooklyn
|Chicken Avocado Salad
|$15.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Zona Sur Bistro
4314 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Avocado Salad
|$12.00
Croutons, red onion, sherry vinaigrette