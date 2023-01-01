Ball soup in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve ball soup
Edith's Sandwich Counter
495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
|Matzo Ball Soup (qt)
|$22.00
1 Quart of Matzoh Ball Soup - comes with two herby balls, braised chicken, carrots, celery
Shan - 191 Smith St
191 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Black Sesame Ball with Rice Wine Soup(4)芝麻汤圆
|$6.00
Hot fermented sweet rice soup with 4 mini black sesame ball.
HIBINO Brooklyn
333 Henry Street, Brooklyn
|Obanzai - Miso Soup with Chicken Meat Ball
|$7.00
Katsuo Kelp Dashi Miso Soup with Grilled Chicken Meatballs (made with Ground Chicken, Ginger, Garlic, Pickled Takana Mustard Greens, Egg, and Scallion) // gluten-free //