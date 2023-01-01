Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ball soup in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve ball soup

Edith's Sandwich Counter image

 

Edith's Sandwich Counter

495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Matzo Ball Soup (qt)$22.00
1 Quart of Matzoh Ball Soup - comes with two herby balls, braised chicken, carrots, celery
More about Edith's Sandwich Counter
Banner pic

 

Shan - 191 Smith St

191 Smith St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Black Sesame Ball with Rice Wine Soup(4)芝麻汤圆$6.00
Hot fermented sweet rice soup with 4 mini black sesame ball.
More about Shan - 191 Smith St
Consumer pic

 

HIBINO Brooklyn

333 Henry Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Obanzai - Miso Soup with Chicken Meat Ball$7.00
Katsuo Kelp Dashi Miso Soup with Grilled Chicken Meatballs (made with Ground Chicken, Ginger, Garlic, Pickled Takana Mustard Greens, Egg, and Scallion) // gluten-free //
More about HIBINO Brooklyn
Item pic

DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Wine Soup with Rice Balls$9.00
Sticky rice, sesame, fermented rice, contains peanuts
More about Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯

