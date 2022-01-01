Beef broccoli in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve beef broccoli
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn
|Sacha Beef and Chinese Broccoli
|$26.00
house made silver needle noodle, rice not included
SANDWICHES
Munch Street Food
1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn
|Beef and Broccoli
|$21.95
Steamed Beef & Broccoli served in Garlic Pepper Sauce
|Steamed Beef and Broccoli - NO SAUCE
|$21.95
Prime Avenue
377 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn
|BEEF WITH BROCCOLI
|$18.95
Entree served with rice or fried rice
Kings County - Bridge Street - 383 Bridge Street
383 Bridge Street, Brooklyn
|Sacha Beef & Chinese Broccoli
|$26.00
house rolled silver needle noodles, shrimp paste
|Sacha Beef & Chinese Broccoli Bento
|$19.00
Comes with choice of side, wonton soup & white rice. Marinated flank steak, house rolled silver needle noodles, shrimp paste.