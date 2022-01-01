Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef broccoli in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve beef broccoli

Item pic

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg

20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (15438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sacha Beef and Chinese Broccoli$26.00
house made silver needle noodle, rice not included
More about Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Munch Street Food

1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef and Broccoli$21.95
Steamed Beef & Broccoli served in Garlic Pepper Sauce
Steamed Beef and Broccoli - NO SAUCE$21.95
More about Munch Street Food
Item pic

 

Prime Avenue

377 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BEEF WITH BROCCOLI$18.95
Entree served with rice or fried rice
More about Prime Avenue
Item pic

 

Kings County - Bridge Street - 383 Bridge Street

383 Bridge Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sacha Beef & Chinese Broccoli$26.00
house rolled silver needle noodles, shrimp paste
Sacha Beef & Chinese Broccoli Bento$19.00
Comes with choice of side, wonton soup & white rice. Marinated flank steak, house rolled silver needle noodles, shrimp paste.
More about Kings County - Bridge Street - 383 Bridge Street

