Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Beef fried rice in
Brooklyn
/
Brooklyn
/
Beef Fried Rice
Brooklyn restaurants that serve beef fried rice
Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
BEEF FRIED RICE
$14.95
More about Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
Moishe's Place
868 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
BEEF FRIED RICE
$18.40
More about Moishe's Place
Prime Avenue
377 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
BEEF FRIED RICE
$14.95
More about Prime Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn
Thai Coffee
Tom Yum Soup
Grilled Chicken
Potstickers
Steak Salad
Calamari
Chicken Wraps
Cobb Salad
Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore
Williamsburg - North Side
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Park Slope
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Bedford Stuyvesant
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Williamsburg - South Side
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Greenpoint
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Downtown Brooklyn
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bushwick
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Crown Heights
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
More near Brooklyn to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1818 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Forest Hills
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Woodside
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Ozone Park
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Rego Park
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1818 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(561 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(58 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(720 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(903 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston