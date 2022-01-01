Beef noodles in Brooklyn
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Beef Noodles Soup
|$14.00
Bangkok style beef stewed noodle soup with rice noodles and vegetables.
SUSHI
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Lemongrass Beef Noodle Salad
|$12.75
DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Birds of a Feather
172 N 1st St, Brooklyn
|Beef Soup Noodles
|$15.00
Beef, shitake mushroom, bamboo shoots, chili pepper,bok choy