Beef noodles in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve beef noodles

Item pic

 

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Noodles Soup$14.00
Bangkok style beef stewed noodle soup with rice noodles and vegetables.
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemongrass Beef Noodle Salad$12.75
More about Bedford Food Hall
Item pic

DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Soup Noodles$15.00
Beef, shitake mushroom, bamboo shoots, chili pepper,bok choy
More about Birds of a Feather
Item pic

 

Shan

191 Smith St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Szechuan Beef Noodles Soup四川牛肉面$16.00
More about Shan
Item pic

DIM SUM • SANDWICHES

Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn

148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
N4 Braised Beef Noodle$12.99
Braised premium beef with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
More about Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn

