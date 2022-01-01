Beef salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve beef salad
More about Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|PULLED BEEF SALAD
|$24.95
Pulled Brisket w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,
More about Nora Thai
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Grilled Beef Salad
|$12.00
Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Thai Chili, Garlic, Lime Juice, Fish Sauce, Red Onion, Palm Sugar, Mint & Scallion
More about Bedford Food Hall
SUSHI
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Lemongrass Beef Noodle Salad
|$14.75
More about FUKUROU - BROOKLYN
FUKUROU - BROOKLYN
105 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn
|Beef Salad (GF)
|$15.00
Beef mixed with red onions , scallion , rice powder , chili powder , dill , limw fish sauce dressing
More about Moishe's Place
Moishe's Place
868 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|BEEF BURGER SALAD
|$16.55
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Fried Onions.
Russian Dressing on the side.
More about Deli 52 - 5120 13th Ave
Deli 52 - 5120 13th Ave
5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn
|Pulled Beef Salad
|$21.99
Well seasoned tender pulled beef on a bed of romaine, cherry tomatoes, guacamole, in a special dressing
|Pulled Beef Salad
|$21.99
Well seasoned tender pulled beef on a bed of romaine, cherry tomatoes, guacamole, in a special dressing