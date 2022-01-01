Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve beef salad

Item pic

 

Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PULLED BEEF SALAD$24.95
Pulled Brisket w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,
More about Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Beef Salad$12.00
Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Thai Chili, Garlic, Lime Juice, Fish Sauce, Red Onion, Palm Sugar, Mint & Scallion
More about Nora Thai
Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemongrass Beef Noodle Salad$14.75
More about Bedford Food Hall
Item pic

 

FUKUROU - BROOKLYN

105 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Salad (GF)$15.00
Beef mixed with red onions , scallion , rice powder , chili powder , dill , limw fish sauce dressing
More about FUKUROU - BROOKLYN
Banner pic

 

Moishe's Place

868 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BEEF BURGER SALAD$16.55
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Fried Onions.
Russian Dressing on the side.
More about Moishe's Place
Item pic

 

Deli 52 - 5120 13th Ave

5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Beef Salad$21.99
Well seasoned tender pulled beef on a bed of romaine, cherry tomatoes, guacamole, in a special dressing
Pulled Beef Salad$21.99
Well seasoned tender pulled beef on a bed of romaine, cherry tomatoes, guacamole, in a special dressing
More about Deli 52 - 5120 13th Ave
Item pic

 

Prime Avenue

377 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PUllED BEEF BRISKET SALAD$21.95
More about Prime Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Pepperoni Pizza

Pineapple Fried Rice

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Lomo

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Paninis

Pudding

Vegetable Lo Mein

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston