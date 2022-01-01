Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve beef soup

Item pic

 

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Noodles Soup$14.00
Bangkok style beef stewed noodle soup with rice noodles and vegetables.
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Item pic

 

Shan

191 Smith St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
(L) Stew Beef in Hot Chili Soup 午餐水煮牛肉$18.00
Sliced beef braised with greens, garlic and chili flake
More about Shan
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upside Craft

4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (998 reviews)
Takeout
BEEF & BARLEY SOUP
An authentic hearty soup.
More about Upside Craft
Item pic

DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Soup Noodles$15.00
Beef, shitake mushroom, bamboo shoots, chili pepper,bok choy
More about Birds of a Feather
Item pic

DIM SUM • SANDWICHES

Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn

148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
D4 Beef Soup Dumplings$5.35
4 steamed beef soup dumplings
More about Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Kani Salad

Steak Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Falafel Salad

Potstickers

Pork Ribs

Garlic Bread

Muffins

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1601 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1601 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (517 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston