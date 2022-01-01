Beef soup in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve beef soup
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Beef Noodles Soup
|$14.00
Bangkok style beef stewed noodle soup with rice noodles and vegetables.
Shan
191 Smith St, Brooklyn
|(L) Stew Beef in Hot Chili Soup 午餐水煮牛肉
|$18.00
Sliced beef braised with greens, garlic and chili flake
Upside Craft
4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn
|BEEF & BARLEY SOUP
An authentic hearty soup.
Birds of a Feather
172 N 1st St, Brooklyn
|Beef Soup Noodles
|$15.00
Beef, shitake mushroom, bamboo shoots, chili pepper,bok choy