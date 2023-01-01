Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve beef stew

Edith's Sandwich Counter image

 

Edith's Sandwich Counter

495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Kapusniak (beef & sauerkraut stew)$9.00
Braised beef, house made sauerkraut, carrots, celery, onion and scallion finished with creme fraiche and parsely.
More about Edith's Sandwich Counter
Item pic

 

Shan - 191 Smith St

191 Smith St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Stewed Beef w. Chili Sauce 山川水煮牛$26.00
Sliced beef braised with greens, garlic and chili flake. Rice is not included.
(L) Stew Beef in Hot Chili Soup 午餐水煮牛肉$19.00
Sliced beef braised with greens, garlic and chili flake
More about Shan - 191 Smith St
Consumer pic

 

Yayos

36 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Stew$16.00
More about Yayos

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Omelettes

Steak Salad

Beef Short Ribs

Catfish Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Rice

Shrimp Fajitas

Yellow Curry

Crepes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (619 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1003 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston