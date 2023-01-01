Beef stew in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve beef stew
Edith's Sandwich Counter
495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
|Beef Kapusniak (beef & sauerkraut stew)
|$9.00
Braised beef, house made sauerkraut, carrots, celery, onion and scallion finished with creme fraiche and parsely.
Shan - 191 Smith St
191 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Stewed Beef w. Chili Sauce 山川水煮牛
|$26.00
Sliced beef braised with greens, garlic and chili flake. Rice is not included.
|(L) Stew Beef in Hot Chili Soup 午餐水煮牛肉
|$19.00
Sliced beef braised with greens, garlic and chili flake