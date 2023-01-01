Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Item pic

 

Ice Cream House - Boro Park - 2 Church Avenue

2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRESH BELGIAN WAFFLE (DAIRY)$14.99
Tantalize your taste buds with a scrumptious Belgian hot waffle, accompanied by three scoops of ice cream from our huge variety of dairy, sugar free dairy & non-dairy flavors and your choice of toppings
More about Ice Cream House - Boro Park - 2 Church Avenue
Item pic

 

Vineapple Cafe

71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffle$5.00
More about Vineapple Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Delilicious of Brooklyn

3265 fulton st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BELGIAN WAFFLES$7.00
2 belgian waffles ,2 eggs
More about Delilicious of Brooklyn
Item pic

 

Corner Cafe - 2 Ditmas Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11218, US

2 Ditmas Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Round Belgian waffle$9.95
Large round waffle freshly baked served with syrup, optional add scoop of ice cream!
More about Corner Cafe - 2 Ditmas Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11218, US

