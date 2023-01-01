Belgian waffles in Brooklyn
Ice Cream House - Boro Park - 2 Church Avenue
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|FRESH BELGIAN WAFFLE (DAIRY)
|$14.99
Tantalize your taste buds with a scrumptious Belgian hot waffle, accompanied by three scoops of ice cream from our huge variety of dairy, sugar free dairy & non-dairy flavors and your choice of toppings
Delilicious of Brooklyn
3265 fulton st, Brooklyn
|BELGIAN WAFFLES
|$7.00
2 belgian waffles ,2 eggs