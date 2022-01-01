Blintz in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Russ & Daughters Brooklyn

141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blintzes$22.00
Pack of 8. Farmers cheese filling. Comes frozen.
More about Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
Item pic

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE BLINTZES$5.50
fresh in house Cheese Blintzes, with Strawberry Dipper on the side.
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Item pic

 

Orchidea

4815 12 th ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Blintzes$14.00
Wonderful thin homemade blintzes filled with a sweet creamy cheese and served with strawberry sauce
More about Orchidea
Item pic

 

Cafe28 @ Tower18

18 spencer st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Blintzes$6.99
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Blintz$3.50
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Item pic

 

Breadberry Local

1689 60th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Blintzes, 2pk$6.99
Two Delicious Homemade Cheese Blintzes, served with Strawberry and Caramel Sauce.
More about Breadberry Local
Item pic

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Blintzes$7.99
2 Fallsburg Famous cheese blintzes, with our coveted housemade strawberry sauce.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

