Blintz in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve blintz
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN
|Blintzes
|$22.00
Pack of 8. Farmers cheese filling. Comes frozen.
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|CHEESE BLINTZES
|$5.50
fresh in house Cheese Blintzes, with Strawberry Dipper on the side.
Orchidea
4815 12 th ave, brooklyn
|Cheese Blintzes
|$14.00
Wonderful thin homemade blintzes filled with a sweet creamy cheese and served with strawberry sauce
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Cheese Blintz
|$3.50
Breadberry Local
1689 60th St, Brooklyn
|Cheese Blintzes, 2pk
|$6.99
Two Delicious Homemade Cheese Blintzes, served with Strawberry and Caramel Sauce.