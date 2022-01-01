Bruschetta in Brooklyn
Piccoli - Trattoria
522 6th Ave, Brooklyn
|Bruschetta di Parma
|$16.00
Fig jam, Prosciutto di Parma and Gorgonzola cheese on toasted rustic bread.
Where only the best will do!
4815 12 th ave, brooklyn
|BRUSCHETTA
|$12.00
|PIZZA BRUSCHETTA
|$12.00
Blue Star Parlor - 1112 Cortelyou Road
1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|Bruschetta Caprese
|$15.25
Toasted House Made Focaccia Buttered with Mashed Avocado, Topped with Seasoned Basil, Tomato, and Mozzarella. Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze and Pesto.
Felice - Felice Montague
84 MONTAGUE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Bruschetta
|$15.00
garlic, sea salt, crushed tomato, homemade toasted bread, Felice extra virgin olive oil
Europa Pizzeria
6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Bruschetta Con PomocCoro
|$12.00
Bread Crostini topped with diced tomato + minced red onion + herbs and extra virgin olive oil
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Pomodori Bruschetta
|$13.95
Toasted Italian bread topped with cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil & fresh basil
|Ricotta Bruschetta
|$13.95
Fresh ricotta & balsamic glazed figs
|Caprese Bruschetta
|$13.95
Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh tomato & mozzarella, drizzled with basil pesto