Bruschetta in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve bruschetta

PASTA • SALADS

Piccoli - Trattoria

522 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta di Parma$16.00
Fig jam, Prosciutto di Parma and Gorgonzola cheese on toasted rustic bread.
More about Piccoli - Trattoria
Where only the best will do!

4815 12 th ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BRUSCHETTA$12.00
PIZZA BRUSCHETTA$12.00
More about Where only the best will do!
Blue Star Parlor - 1112 Cortelyou Road

1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta Caprese$15.25
Toasted House Made Focaccia Buttered with Mashed Avocado, Topped with Seasoned Basil, Tomato, and Mozzarella. Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze and Pesto.
More about Blue Star Parlor - 1112 Cortelyou Road
Felice - Felice Montague

84 MONTAGUE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$15.00
garlic, sea salt, crushed tomato, homemade toasted bread, Felice extra virgin olive oil
More about Felice - Felice Montague
Europa Pizzeria

6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta Con PomocCoro$12.00
Bread Crostini topped with diced tomato + minced red onion + herbs and extra virgin olive oil
More about Europa Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Pomodori Bruschetta$13.95
Toasted Italian bread topped with cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil & fresh basil
Ricotta Bruschetta$13.95
Fresh ricotta & balsamic glazed figs
Caprese Bruschetta$13.95
Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh tomato & mozzarella, drizzled with basil pesto
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

